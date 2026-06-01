Lennar Invites Homebuyers to Ribbon-Cutting and Grand Opening of Lisenbee Fields in Clarksville, TN

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, today announced the grand opening of Lisenbee Fields, a new master-planned community of spacious single-family homes and townhomes with resort-style amenities in a prime location between Fort Campbell and downtown Clarksville. Prospective residents are invited to the professionally designed model home and join Lennar for complimentary food and drinks on Thursday, June 4, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The clubhouse at Lisenbee Fields, Lennar's newest master-planned community in Clarksville, TN, anchors a suite of resort-style amenities designed to bring neighbors together.

"Our newest community is named in honor of Clarksville native and Major League Baseball pitcher Hod Lisenbee, who never stopped swinging for something greater while staying true to the hometown that shaped him," said Chris Panfili, Lennar Nashville Division President. "That spirit of opportunity and belonging lives on at Lisenbee Fields, where modern living and local heritage come together and attainable pricing, exceptional amenities and a location without compromise turn the dream of homeownership into reality."

The festivities will take place at the Lisenbee Fields Welcome Home Center, at 1131 Lisenbee Way. Interested attendees are encouraged to RSVP at www.lennar.com/new-homes/tennessee/nashville/event/nshlen_lisenbeefields_grandopening.

Lisenbee Fields offers six versatile home designs across two distinct home collections, ranging from 1,673 to 2,460 square feet with three to four bedrooms and two to three baths. The Cambridge Collection features one- and two-story single-family homes with open-concept layouts showcasing expansive Great Rooms, modern kitchens with center islands, flexible bonus spaces, and luxurious owner's suites with spa-inspired bathrooms and generous walk-in closets. Select plans also include upstairs lofts ideal for shared living, entertainment, or remote work. The Parkside Collection delivers stylish townhomes designed for low-maintenance living, with seamlessly connected kitchen, dining, and living areas on the main floor and all three bedrooms privately situated upstairs, including an elegant owner's suite with a full bathroom and walk-in closet. Pricing begins in the mid $300,000s.

Every home offers Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program, where the homebuilder's most popular features and finishes are built into the base price of the home. At Lisenbee Fields, this includes Frigidaire® stainless-steel kitchen appliances, quartz countertops, designer-selected cabinetry, and a host of other carefully curated interior touches and designer fixtures, giving these homes a custom feel.

The highly sought-after onsite amenities set Lisenbee Fields apart from other neighborhoods in the area, including a modern clubhouse, state-of-the-art fitness center, baseball field, dog park and playground that help create a vibrant neighborhood atmosphere.

Located just five miles from downtown Clarksville, Lisenbee Fields residents enjoy convenient access to local boutiques, restaurants and entertainment destinations, including the Ford Ice Center, Heritage Park Sports Complex and Liberty Park. Sabre Army Airfield at Fort Campbell, home to nearly 30,000 active service members, is only a short nine-minute drive away. Families are served by the Montgomery County School District.

For more information on these new home opportunities, call (615) 905-0853 or visit www.lennar.com/new-homes/tennessee/nashville/clarksville/lisenbee-fields.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.

Contact: Danielle Tocco

Vice President Communications

Lennar Corporation

[email protected]

Direct Line: 949.789.1633

SOURCE Lennar Corporation