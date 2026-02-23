Lennar Invites Homebuyers to Ribbon-Cutting and Grand Opening of Cedar Springs Community in Trinity, AL

TRINITY, Ala., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, today announced the grand opening celebration of Cedar Springs, a new single-family home community bringing an attractive lifestyle at attainable prices to Trinity, AL. Hosted in partnership with the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber, the event invites prospective residents to enjoy complimentary light refreshments, meet the Lennar team, and tour the model home.

Lennar, one of the nation’s leading homebuilders, invites prospective residents to discover modern new homes designed for flexibility, comfort and value in Trinity, Alabama.

"This milestone gives homebuyers the opportunity to step into homeownership that fits both their lifestyle and their budget," Jayson Williams, Lennar North Alabama Division President. "Cedar Springs pairs extraordinary value with modern new homes in a location close to everyday essentials, recreation, and employment – delivering small-town charm with big-picture convenience."

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place on Wednesday, February 25, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., at the Cedar Springs Welcome Home Center, located at 1048 John Ave. The event will mark the official opening of the community and will be held alongside Chamber representatives and local leaders. Interested attendees are encouraged to RSVP here.

Cedar Springs offers five versatile home designs with open-concept layouts and flexible living spaces. The single- and two-story homes range from 1,248 to 2,065 square feet and include three to four bedrooms and two to two-and-a-half baths. All floorplans feature a covered patio for seamless indoor-outdoor entertaining, two-car garages, and thoughtfully tucked bedrooms designed for privacy, while select plans include a versatile loft that provides additional shared living space. Pricing begins in the low $200,000s.

Every home offers Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program, where the homebuilder's most popular features and finishes are built into the base price of the home. At Cedar Springs, this includes stainless steel kitchen appliances, laminate countertops, luxury vinyl plank flooring in main living areas, and a host of other carefully curated interior touches and designer fixtures.

Cedar Springs residents enjoy convenient access to outdoor recreation and local attractions, including Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge and Happy Flappy Farm, along with community events such as the Trinity Christmas Parade and Trinity Fest. Downtown Decatur and Huntsville are easily accessible via U.S. 72, with dining, shopping, and daily necessities within a 15-minute drive. The community is primarily served by Morgan County Schools.

For more information on these new home opportunities, call (938) 867-4003 or visit www.lennar.com/new-homes/alabama/huntsville/trinity/cedar-springs.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.

