LENNAR DEBUTS EDENBROOKE AT HYLAND TRAIL, A NEW AMENITY-RICH ACTIVE-ADULT COMMUNITY IN GREEN COVE SPRINGS

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, today announced the start of sales for Edenbrooke at Hyland Trail, a new community specifically designed for ages 55 and better in the historic town of Green Cove Springs. The stunning model homes will be available for tours starting in August.

"We are excited to introduce our new Active Adult community within Green Cove Springs," said Melanie Raub, Lennar's Jacksonville Division President. "With Edenbrooke at Hyland Trail, luxury and comfort are top priorities and the neighborhood's first-class amenities and low-maintenance homes reflect this focus."

Edenbrooke at Hyland Trail offers 17 unique single-family home designs, featuring open-concept designs, to meet the needs of a wide variety of homebuyers. The one-story floorplans range from approximately 1,544 to 3,152 square feet, with two to four bedrooms and two to four baths, and additional living spaces such as a covered lanai for basking in the gorgeous Green Cove Springs weather or hosting intimate gatherings.

Homeowners will have no shortage of entertainment, recreation and relaxation with onsite amenities including a clubhouse, pool, fitness center, bocce and pickleball courts, picnic areas, and recreational walking trails.

Green Cove Springs is located along the serene west bank of the historic St. Johns River, and is brimming with local businesses, shops, restaurants and outdoor recreational opportunities. With close proximity to major highways, Edenbrooke at Hyland Trail is a convenient commute to the town's major attractions.

Every home offers Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program, where the homebuilder's most popular features and finishes are built into the base price of the home. At Edenbrooke at Hyland Trail, this includes quartz countertops, stainless steel kitchen appliances, tile flooring, recessed panel cabinetry, and a host of other carefully curated interior touches and designer fixtures.

For more information on these new Green Cove Springs homes, visit the community website or call (904) 758-0477.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.

