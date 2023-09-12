LENNAR DEBUTS JUNIPERS, SAN DIEGO'S NEWEST ACTIVE-ADULT MASTER-PLANNED COMMUNITY FOR RESORT-STYLE LIVING WITH EASY ACCESS TO DOWNTOWN AND THE BEACH

News provided by

Lennar Corporation

12 Sep, 2023, 11:00 ET

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, today announced the debut of Junipers – a gated active-adult community for buyers 55 and better featuring resort-style living in brand-new quality homes with easy access to downtown San Diego and the beach.

"Junipers is a one-of-a-kind community offering the best of San Diego's active lifestyle in a wide range of new, thoughtfully designed homes perfect for entertaining or just relaxing," said Ryan Green, Lennar San Diego Division President. "Conceived for active adults 55 and better, Junipers creates an amenity-rich enclave right in the middle of San Diego's diverse cultural, social, recreational, shopping and dining offerings. There is nothing like it on the local market and we believe buyers will be impressed by everything Junipers has to offer."

Amenities at Junipers include a Recreation Center with a clubhouse, pool, gathering room, outdoor barbeque areas, fitness room, fire pit and dog park as well as bocce ball and pickleball courts. A park just outside the community's gates includes another dog park as well as half-court basketball and more pickleball courts.

And when Junipers residents are done enjoying the amenities, they can return home to one of three new-home collections and 12 unique floor plans with a little something for everyone:

  • Lilac features paired and detached homes with five one- and two-story floor plans ranging from 1,119 to 2,260 square feet with two to four bedrooms and dual owner's suites on the first and second floor.
  • Sycamore boasts three floor plans of paired homes ranging from 1,822 to 2,095 square feet with three bedrooms and a second-floor loft and bonus room.
  • Woodlands is a collection of detached homes with four floor plans ranging from 1,738 to 2,528 square feet with three to four bedrooms.

All homes at Junipers boast a deluxe owner's suite on the first floor and come with Lennar's signature Everything's Included, in which popular features and finishes are part of the base price of the home. This includes Ring video doorbells and Honeywell smart thermostats as well as Shaker-style cabinets, quartz countertops, energy-efficient appliances and more.

Junipers begins pre-sales later this year, with the Welcome Center open to appointments in late fall. For more information on these new San Diego homes, visit https://www.lennar.com/new-homes/california/san-diego/san-diego/junipers#community or call (858) 465-6055.

About Lennar Corporation
Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit lennar.com.

Contact: Danielle Tocco
Vice President Communications
Lennar Corporation
[email protected]
Direct Line: 949.789.1633

SOURCE Lennar Corporation

Also from this source

LENNAR DEBUTS THREE EXCITING NEW HOME COMMUNITIES WITH UNMATCHED LIFESTYLE AND RECREATION CHOICES IN INNOVATIVE AND SUSTAINABLE BABCOCK RANCH

LENNAR CELEBRATES GRAND OPENING OF AUTUMN SUNRISE COMMUNITY IN TUALATIN FEATURING NEXT GEN FLOORPLANS

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.