LENNAR DEBUTS JUNIPERS, SAN DIEGO'S NEWEST ACTIVE-ADULT MASTER-PLANNED COMMUNITY FOR RESORT-STYLE LIVING WITH EASY ACCESS TO DOWNTOWN AND THE BEACH

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, today announced the debut of Junipers – a gated active-adult community for buyers 55 and better featuring resort-style living in brand-new quality homes with easy access to downtown San Diego and the beach.

"Junipers is a one-of-a-kind community offering the best of San Diego's active lifestyle in a wide range of new, thoughtfully designed homes perfect for entertaining or just relaxing," said Ryan Green, Lennar San Diego Division President. "Conceived for active adults 55 and better, Junipers creates an amenity-rich enclave right in the middle of San Diego's diverse cultural, social, recreational, shopping and dining offerings. There is nothing like it on the local market and we believe buyers will be impressed by everything Junipers has to offer."

Amenities at Junipers include a Recreation Center with a clubhouse, pool, gathering room, outdoor barbeque areas, fitness room, fire pit and dog park as well as bocce ball and pickleball courts. A park just outside the community's gates includes another dog park as well as half-court basketball and more pickleball courts.

And when Junipers residents are done enjoying the amenities, they can return home to one of three new-home collections and 12 unique floor plans with a little something for everyone:

Lilac features paired and detached homes with five one- and two-story floor plans ranging from 1,119 to 2,260 square feet with two to four bedrooms and dual owner's suites on the first and second floor.

features paired and detached homes with five one- and two-story floor plans ranging from 1,119 to 2,260 square feet with two to four bedrooms and dual owner's suites on the first and second floor. Sycamore boasts three floor plans of paired homes ranging from 1,822 to 2,095 square feet with three bedrooms and a second-floor loft and bonus room.

boasts three floor plans of paired homes ranging from 1,822 to 2,095 square feet with three bedrooms and a second-floor loft and bonus room. Woodlands is a collection of detached homes with four floor plans ranging from 1,738 to 2,528 square feet with three to four bedrooms.

All homes at Junipers boast a deluxe owner's suite on the first floor and come with Lennar's signature Everything's Included, in which popular features and finishes are part of the base price of the home. This includes Ring video doorbells and Honeywell smart thermostats as well as Shaker-style cabinets, quartz countertops, energy-efficient appliances and more.

Junipers begins pre-sales later this year, with the Welcome Center open to appointments in late fall. For more information on these new San Diego homes, visit https://www.lennar.com/new-homes/california/san-diego/san-diego/junipers#community or call (858) 465-6055.

