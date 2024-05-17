LENNAR DEBUTS MAGNOLIA AT PEMBROKE PARK, A NEW BOUTIQUE TOWNHOME COMMUNITY IN THE BEAUTIFUL CITY OF PEMBROKE PARK

PEMBROKE, Fla., May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, announces the debut of Magnolia at Pembroke Park, a new boutique community comprised of 48 townhomes in the ideal location of Pembroke Park.

Magnolia at Pembroke Park offers beautiful contemporary style elevations, a spacious floorplan design including 1,368 square feet of living area including three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, single car garage and an outdoor space for year-round lounging and entertaining. Homeowners will enjoy access to a sparkling community pool and children's play area. These new townhomes start in the low $500,000s.

"Magnolia at Pembroke Park is designed to reflect the charm of Pembroke Park – small enough to feel like a close-knit community but large enough to offer plenty of excitement," said Phil Serrate, Lennar's Southeast Florida Division President. "We are delighted to bring these newly designed townhomes to this great town."

Homeowners at Magnolia at Pembroke Park will enjoy the benefits of life in Pembroke Park, with proximity to well-regarded public schools and tons of both local and upscale shopping and dining options. This ideal location also boasts endless potential for recreation at Hard Rock Stadium, Aventura Mall, Hallandale Beaches and at parks such a Oleta River State Park. Easy access to the Florida Turnpike and major thoroughfares will make life here feel like a never-ending vacation.

For more information on these new home opportunities, call 855-865-0111 or visit the community website.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit lennar.com.

