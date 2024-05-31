Local Children to Benefit from Year-Long Donation Drives; Arden Agrihood & Lennar to Partner with Hibiscus Children's Center

June 7 Kick-Off

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla., May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arden, an award-winning Agrihood community in South Florida, and homebuilder Lennar's Palm Atlantic Division, announce a partnership with Hibiscus Children's Center, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting children for over 30 years. This year-long collaboration will feature a series of events to benefit the children's center, starting with a kickoff charity drive open to all at the Arden Lakehouse on June 7, 2024, from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm. Arden Lakehouse is located at 2825 Arden Park Drive, Loxahatchee, Fla.

Lennar's Palm Atlantic division and Arden Agrihood announce plans for year-long donation drive to benefit Hibiscus Children's Center. This initiative is part of a long-standing relationship between Lennar and Hibiscus Children's Center. Most recently, the team (pictured) painted and refurbished a home at Hibiscus Children's Village.

"We are deeply grateful for the support from Arden and Lennar Palm Atlantic Division," said Michelle King, Hibiscus Children's Center Chief Development Officer. "Their commitment to our cause will help us continue our mission to provide a safe and nurturing environment for children. This generosity goes a long way in making a difference in these children's lives."

Based in Jensen Beach, Florida, the Hibiscus Children's Center has been a beacon of hope and security for children and teens. The center offers comprehensive programs that focus on mental health, preventive care, and life skills development, empowering youth to navigate life's challenges with resilience and confidence.

Homeowners and community members are invited to bring new and gently used items from the specified list of needs, including clothing, personal hygiene items, beach items, and more. Everyone is welcome to drop off their donations at the Arden Lakehouse.

"We are excited and honored to partner with Hibiscus Children's Center and support their vital cause through our community donation drives at Arden," said Michael Meyers, Palm Atlantic Division President for Lennar. "We believe that the strong sense of community among Arden residents will spark a wave of kindness and support. We encourage everyone to pay it forward and contribute to this meaningful cause."

Lennar has a longstanding tradition of supporting local communities. Through Lennar's Focused Acts of Caring initiative, Lennar's Palm Atlantic Division has dedicated its time, efforts, and resources to numerous charitable activities. These include a blood drive with One Blood, a food drive benefiting the Urban League of Palm Beach County, a toy drive for Toys for Tots, fundraising for the Dolphins Cancer Challenge, and offering a home to a wounded veteran through Operation Finally Home at Arden.

For more information about donating, leaving a Legacy gift, or getting involved, please contact Michelle King at (561) 452-5791 or email [email protected]. To learn more about the Hibiscus Children's Center, click here.

For more information about the Arden community, please visit https://ardenfl.com/.

ABOUT LENNAR

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation, and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.

ABOUT ARDEN

Arden's scenic landscape includes 175 acres of magnificent lakes, including a mile-long central lake, 20 miles of trails, and 500 acres of parks, playgrounds, and green space. Arden is also home to one of the first Agrihoods in Florida. Arden's 5-acre farm and event barn are central components of community life here, offering fruits, vegetables, and herbs shared among the residents. Wellington's world-famous equestrian centers are just 12 minutes from Arden. Arden is also close to major employment centers. A-rated Wellington schools, top-rated medical centers, white sand beaches, shopping, dining destinations, and world-class golf, and direct access to sophisticated Palm Beach, Palm Beach International Airport, and South Florida's major cities makes Arden's location second to none.

SOURCE Lennar Corporation