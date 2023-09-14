LENNAR DEBUTS MARBELLA TOWNHOME COMMUNITY IN TORRANCE

TORRANCE, Calif., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, today announced the debut of its Marbella community offering an extremely limited opportunity to own a brand-new quality home in the highly desirable South Bay city of Torrance. Marbella's grand opening attracted enthusiastic crowds and generated brisk sales.

Lennar’s Marbella offers 48 townhomes starting from the upper $800,000s. Set in a fantastic location just minutes from both Redondo and Hermosa state beaches and easy access to the 405 Freeway. Marbella offers the rare chance to own a new-construction home in Southern California at a great price. Homebuyers can tour Marbella models at the community’s Welcome Home Center at 2706 West 182nd Street in Torrance.
"The spacious new low-maintenance homes of Marbella make it easy to enjoy the Southern California lifestyle with free-flowing floor plans, smart home technology and quality construction," said John Lavender, Lennar California Coastal's Division President. "These thoughtfully designed homes make it easy to entertain, work from home or just relax with the family – without worrying about taking care of a yard or other chores."

While pristine beaches are a short drive away, plenty of what makes the South Bay area such a desirable place to live are right around the corner from Marbella – including elite shopping, fine dining, fabulous outdoor recreation, local schools and so much more. The community is also ideally situated for easy commutes to the best of Los Angeles, Orange County and beyond.

Marbella offers floorplans ranging from approximately 1,724 to 2,252 square feet with three to four bedrooms, two-and-one-half to three bathrooms and three-bay garages. The townhomes showcase open layouts for easy entertaining, well-equipped kitchens and spacious owner's suites.

All townhomes come complete with Lennar's Everything's Included® program, which provides popular features at no additional cost. This includes high-end Samsung stainless steel appliances, quartz kitchen countertops, designer-selected cabinetry, energy-efficient features, smart home technology and more.

For more information on these new Torrance homes, call 323-386-0552, email Lennar at [email protected], or visit www.lennar.com/new-homes/california/la-orange-county/torrance/marbella.

About Lennar Corporation
Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit lennar.com.

