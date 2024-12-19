Lennar Debuts New Model Homes in Cape Coral, FL with No HOA Fees

CAPE CORAL, Fla., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest model homes in Cape Coral, FL. The public is invited to tour stunning new model homes and discover the innovative design and quality construction that is a standard in every Lennar home.

"We are pleased to introduce our newest model homes in Cape Coral, offering beautifully crafted residences without the constraints of HOA fees," said Dave Meyers, Lennar's Division Manager for Southwest Florida. "Lennar is committed to providing high-quality, move-in-ready homes that combine our signature style with the freedom and affordability that today's buyers desire. We invite prospective homeowners to explore this new community and experience the Lennar difference firsthand."

The new homes in Cape Coral offer Lennar's renowned style and quality, with an emphasis on spacious layouts, contemporary finishes, and energy-efficient features—all thoughtfully included to meet the needs of today's homebuyers through the company's Everything's Included® approach. Each home is designed with functionality and comfort in mind, offering seven unique floorplans to suit different lifestyles and family sizes. Prices range from the low $300,000s up to $1 million for estates homes situated on the water with many options in between. Home offerings include Patio, Executive and Estate Homes with three or four bedrooms and two or three baths across 1,487 to 2,650 square feet.

Situated off Burnt Store Rd South near Pine Island Rd and Matlacha, these homes are ideally located with easy access to local amenities and attractions. Cape Coral is home to over 400 miles of canals, featuring access to fresh water or the desirable Gulf Coast to offer the best of Southwest Florida living. Kayak, sail, canoe, swim, hike and trek through a truly rich ecosystem. Discover world-class dining, shopping and entertainment in this coastal city or in nearby Downtown Fort Myers.

The combination of quality, affordability, and the absence of HOA fees makes these homes a compelling choice in the Cape Coral market. For more information, please visit www.lennar.com/new-homes/florida/naples-ft-myers/cape-coral/new-homes-in-cape-coral or call 239-207-3051.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.

Contact: Danielle Tocco

Vice President Communications

Lennar Corporation

[email protected]

Direct Line: 949.789.1633

SOURCE Lennar Corporation