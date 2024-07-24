LENNAR DEBUTS PEARL ESTATES IN LUTZ, FLORIDA, OFFERING LUXURY NEW HOME LIVING WITH AN EXCEPTIONAL METRO TAMPA LOCATION

New model now open

LUTZ, Fla., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, has announced the debut of a new model home and start of home sales at its luxury, gated community, Pearl Estates. Situated conveniently between State Route 41 and State Road 597 homeowners are just 15 miles north of vibrant downtown Tampa. This community offers the best of luxury, affordability and convenience in the sought after suburban lifestyle of Lutz, Florida. Home shoppers are invited to tour the brand-new Brindley model home. Model home hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 pm. Interested homebuyers are invited to sign up for a self-guided tour by clicking here.

Lennar's new Brindley model home in Pearl Estates - a luxury, gated community located in Lutz, Florida. The community offers six stunning one- and two-story single-family home designs to choose from. Pricing at Pearl Estates begins in mid $500s.

Pearl Estates offers six stunning one- and two-story single-family home designs from Lennar's top-of-the-line Pinnacle collection, reflecting the homebuilder's trademark attention to quality and design. Interested home shoppers can schedule a tour or talk to a Lennar specialist by clicking here.

"Pearl Estates offers an outstanding mix of home designs that feature bright, open living areas and upscale features such as stainless-steel appliances, spacious cabinetry with decorative hardware, and quartz counter tops that bring a level of upscale sophistication to these homes," said Lennar Division President, Brian Batten. "All of this within an established suburb that is a favorite among locals, while still being just a short drive from everything we love about downtown Tampa."

Homes at Pearl Estates range from 1,844 to 3,326 square feet, with three to five bedrooms and two to four-and-a-half baths. All homes feature open-concept floorplans with generous living spaces, modern kitchens, and spa-inspired owner's suites. They also come with Lennar's industry exclusive Everything's Included® program, where the homebuilder's most popular options and upgrades are built into the base price of the home. At Pearl Estates, this includes stainless steel appliances, 12" x 24" ceramic tiles and quartz countertops throughout, along with a host of other carefully curated interior touches and designer fixtures. Pricing at Pearl Estates begins in mid $500s.

Residents at Pearl Estates will enjoy a prime location with proximity to Tampa Premium outlets and The Shops at Wiregrass, and a selection of golf courses such as the award-winning TPC Tampa Bay. Numerous nearby parks offer walking and hiking paths, equestrian trails, canoeing, picnicking, and even BMX racing and remote-control car tracks.

Children living at Pearl Estates will have the opportunity to attend Hillsborough County Public Schools including the A+ rated Steinbrenner High School.

Pearl Estates is located at 18238 Pearl View Pl. in Lutz, Florida. For more information, call (800) 229-5540 or visit the Pearl Estates community website.

