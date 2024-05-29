LENNAR DEBUTS SELF-GUIDED TOURS AT FRANKLIN TOWNES IN SMITHFIELD, NC

SMITHFIELD, N.C., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, has announced the start of sales at Franklin Townes, a modern collection of townhomes in Johnston County featuring small-town charm close to recreation, shopping and dining. Homebuyers are invited to experience a self-guided tour of the brand new model home located at 109 Peebles Court, Smithfield, NC. Tours are available 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Click here to register.

Lennar’s new Franklin Townes community offers amazing curb appeal with a variety of elevations and color schemes. Homebuyers are invited to experience a self-guided tour of the brand new model home.

"We are pleased to debut our first community in Johnston County to meet the demand of an expanding market with high-quality, affordable new homes," said Lennar Raleigh Division President Robert Smart. "Franklin Townes is a perfect community to call home for homebuyers who value the coziness of a small town, and also appreciate the close proximity to the urban energy of Raleigh."

Totaling 134 homes, the community offers two modern open-concept townhomes – the Cameron and the Kendall – blending style and functionality for optimal living. The two-story floorplans range from approximately 1,437 to 1,581 square feet, with three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and two-car garages. Move-in ready homes are available now from the mid $200,000s.

Residents at Franklin Townes will enjoy a walking trail, community gathering space and pergola, playground area and dog park. All lawns are fully maintained and many homesites back up to a protective tree buffer, providing privacy and serenity.

Franklin Townes is located minutes from Highway 70 and Interstate 95, placing commuting residents within a 30-minute drive to downtown Raleigh. The community is minutes from historic downtown Smithfield, offering neighborhood shopping, dining and outdoor entertainment at Smithfield Town Commons Park and Neuse River Amphitheater. Other nearby attractions include the Buffalo Creek Greenway, Smithfield Community Park and Smithfield Recreation and Aquatics Center.

Every home offers Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program, where the homebuilder's most popular features and finishes are built into the base price of the home. At Franklin Townes, this includes granite countertops, high-end stainless steel kitchen appliances, designer-selected cabinetry and a host of other carefully curated interior touches and designer fixtures.

For more information, call 919-337-9420 or visit the community website.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.

Contact: Danielle Tocco

Vice President Communications

Lennar Corporation

Danielle.Tocco@Lennar.com

Direct Line: 949.789.1633

SOURCE Lennar Corporation