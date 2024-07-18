LENNAR DEBUTS THE STABLE VIEW COLLECTION AT SADDLE POINT, OFFERING SPACIOUS SINGLE-FAMILY INLAND EMPIRE HOMES STARTING IN THE LOW $400,000s

HEMET, Calif., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, today announced the start of sales for the second phase of homes at Stable View within the popular Saddle Point master-planned community. Starting in the low $400,000s, Stable View homes are currently the lowest-priced single-family detached homes in the Inland Empire.

"With Phase One of Stable View at Saddle Point selling out within days of the June 22 Grand Opening, we expect to receive the same positive reception when we release our Phase Two homesites," said Mark Torres, Lennar's Inland Division President. "We are excited to present a second opportunity for homebuyers who want well-built homes with modern luxuries at a highly competitive price."

The Stable View Collection offers three generous single-level floorplans designed to provide optimal comfort, ranging from 1,229 to 1,692 square feet, with three to four bedrooms, two bathrooms and two-bay garages. Totaling 98 homes, the community features expansive front and backyards that provide ample room for personalization and outdoor leisure.

Stable View at Saddle Point residents will enjoy thoughtful amenities – including a palm tree-lined community pool, a clubhouse, BBQ and picnic areas for special occasions or casual get-togethers and close proximity to local trails and a tot lot with a shaded play structure.

Located in Riverside County, Hemet boasts a variety of nearby retail and recreation to choose from with Diamond Valley Lake for boating and fishing and the Lakeview Trail for hiking and mountain biking. Nearby Soboba Casino Resort offers local entertainment, dining and golf and there are a host of local shopping centers, including the Hemet Valley Mall and The Menifee Countryside Marketplace.

Every home offers Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program, where the homebuilder's most popular features and finishes are built into the base price of the home. At Stable View, this includes stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, white cabinets throughout the home, Moen® chrome hardware, and a host of other carefully curated interior touches and designer fixtures.

For more information on these new Stable View homes, visit https://www.lennar.com/new-homes/california/inland-empire/hemet/saddle-point/stable-view or call (888) 203-9186.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.

