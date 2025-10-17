Lennar Unveils River Bridge Ranch in San Marcos, TX

SAN MARCOS, Texas, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, is now selling at River Bridge Ranch, a premier community of single-family homes in San Marcos, Texas. Ideally located near downtown San Marcos, River Bridge Ranch offers a selection of 28 single-family home designs and ample lifestyle amenities that San Marcos homeowners have long desired.

"Today marks an exciting milestone as we begin sales at River Bridge Ranch," said Charlie Coleman, Division President for Lennar in Austin. "Designed to meet rising demand in a fast-growing area while preserving local charm, this community offers homebuyers a worry-free lifestyle with quick access to San Marcos."

Featuring one- and two-story open concept floorplans, homes range from 1,200 to 2,780 square feet, with three to five bedrooms and two to three bathrooms. Each home in River Bridge Ranch will offer Lennar's signature Everything's Included® promise, where the homebuilder's most popular features and finishes are included in the base price of the home. Pricing for homes in River Bridge Ranch start in the mid $200,000s.

River Bridge Ranch homeowners can take advantage of many on-site amenities designed to promote relaxation, activity, and community engagement. This includes a swimming pool, clubhouse, a pavilion with a washer pit, playground, half basketball court, and scenic walking trails. Just a short drive from the city's vibrant downtown area, residents can benefit from quick access to a variety of shopping, dining, and entertainment options, plus nearby Texas State University. River Bridge Ranch is also located near recreational attractions like Don's Fish Camp and Texas State Tubes, where members of the community can enjoy the natural beauty of the San Marcos River.

For more information on these new home opportunities, visit the community website or call (512) 489-6838.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.

Contact: Danielle Tocco

Vice President Communications

Lennar Corporation

[email protected]

Direct Line: 949.789.1633

SOURCE Lennar Corporation