LENNAR DEBUTS THREE EXCITING NEW HOME COMMUNITIES WITH UNMATCHED LIFESTYLE AND RECREATION CHOICES IN INNOVATIVE AND SUSTAINABLE BABCOCK RANCH

FORT MYERS, Fla., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, today announced the debut of three exciting new home communities to meet the needs of virtually every homebuyer – from golf courses and water parks to active-adult and multi-generational living – in the innovative and award-winning Babcock Ranch, America's first solar-powered town.

Lennar's Webbs Reserve, Tucker's Cove and Willowgreen at Babcock Ranch begin pre-sales this month with pricing starting from the $300,000s and 25 different floor plans and more than 40 exterior options to choose from.

"Lennar has always built quality homes in great communities, but the variety of floor plans and the range of amenities at Babcock Ranch make this a truly unique offering," said Darin McMurray, Lennar Southwest Florida Division President. "Whether a prospective buyer is looking to downsize after retirement or find the perfect place to raise a family, the homes at Webbs Reserve, Tucker's Cove and Willowgreen offer unmatched choices in one of the most desirable locations imaginable: Southwest Florida."

Babcock Ranch, just 15 miles from coastal Fort Myers, earns its nickname of "The Hometown of Tomorrow." The community's 870-acre solar farm makes renewable and reliable energy a way of life – powering homes and enabling world-class amenities such as fiber-optic networks for super-fast internet connections and resident recreation areas with pools and fitness centers. Babcock Ranch is served by its own elementary, middle and high schools with a focus on green-STEAM education.

Lennar's Babcock Ranch communities enhance the living experience with fresh designs and Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program, which includes the most desired finishes, fixtures and features as part of the base price of the home – meaning smart home technology, energy-conscious appliances, modern interiors and gorgeous exteriors don't come with hidden costs or surprise fees.

Lennar's Webbs Reserve at Babcock Ranch is soon to become your go-to destination for an unmatched Southwest Florida golfing experience with an 18-hole course, putt-putt and Toptracer range. The Eagle's Nest Bar & Grille will offer the perfect two-story lookout nestled steps from the putting course, racquet courts and resort-style pool just moments from the first tee. The Eagle's Nest will offer an enticing array of mouthwatering snacks, culinary delights, and thirst-quenching beverages, providing the perfect place to gather with family and friends before or after your game.

With a diverse range of single-family homes, verandas and coach homes, Webbs Reserve at Babcock Ranch features nine floorplans ranging from 1,850 to 3,025 square feet with two to four bedrooms and two to three bathrooms. Prices start in the $500,000s.

For something completely different, Lennar's Tucker's Cove at Babcock Ranch offers the ultimate water park-inspired residential community – a one-of-a-kind family destination combining water attractions and resort-style living. Residents can enjoy a variety of exciting amenities such as a water slide, lazy river and luau beach. The Shipwreck Tavern will be a must-visit, where residents and their guests can enjoy delicious food and drinks while surrounded by a stunning nautical-themed environment.

Starting in the $300,000s, the 12 floorplans at Lennar's Tucker's Cove at Babcock Ranch range from 1,677 to 3,867 square feet with three to six bedrooms and two to four bathrooms. The community also includes Lennar's groundbreaking Next Gen® – The Home Within a Home® – floorplans. Next Gen floorplans provide a main home plus an attached private suite complete with its own separate entrance, living area with kitchenette, bedroom, bathroom and laundry. From accommodating aging parents, boomerang kids, home schooling, a home gym and other distinctive needs, the suite is completely flexible, and the possibilities are endless.

Southwest of Webbs Reserve and Tucker' Cove near Founder's Square, the vibrant social heart of Babcock Ranch, Lennar's Willowgreen at Babcock Ranch sits on the shore of Lake Babcock. Surrounded by lakes, this active-adult community offers an elegant selection of three-bedroom, two-bath coach homes that exude warmth and charm. A short golf cart ride, less than a mile, places you at the Lakehouse Kitchen & Bar, Slates Goods & Provisions and the iconic Founder's Square.

Starting in the $300,000s, homes in Lennar's Willowgreen at Babcock Ranch range from 1,710 to 2,376 square feet with a choice between a front-load or side-load coach home.

For more information about any of the new Lennar homes at Babcock Ranch, call 239-208-6417 or visit www.lennar.com.

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit lennar.com.

