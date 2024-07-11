LENNAR DEBUTS TWO NEW COMMUNITIES JUST MINUTES FROM THE SPARKLING BEACHES OF ALABAMA'S GULF COAST

FOLEY, Ala., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, today announced the debut of two new-home communities in the charming town of Foley, a premier destination to live, work and play with close proximity to white sandy shorelines – as well as an easy commute to jobs across the Mobile Bay area. Interested homebuyers are invited attend a model grand opening on Saturday, July 13 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. to explore the community and enjoy treats from the Kona Ice food truck.

The Aberdeen community of townhomes delivers modern convenience with ample room to grow. The two open floorplans – Inverness and Carlisle –feature a cohesive open layout. Homes range from 1,693 to 1,842 square feet, with three bedrooms and two baths. Pricing begins in the high $200,000s. The Greenbrier community of single-family homes offers four generous open floorplans – Emerson, Halle, Hudson and Trevi ¬– with space for the whole family to thrive. Homes range from 1,660 to 1,943 square feet, with three to four bedrooms and two to three baths. Pricing begins in the low $300,000s.

The two single-story home communities offering a blend of casual elegance with elevated functionality are:

The homes in Aberdeen and Greenbrier boast spacious Great Rooms, covered porches that expand the home for al fresco dining and outdoor gatherings, owner's suites designed to be a private sanctuary, and spa-like bathrooms.

"Foley is a little piece of paradise that has maintained its small-town charm while embracing a growing economy," said Gulf Coast Division President Joel Coleman. "The town's historic character and Southern hospitality is built into the Aberdeen and Greenbrier communities for gracious living in a beautiful coastal setting."

Residents at Aberdeen and Greenbrier will be minutes away from popular shopping destinations such as Tanger Outlets, local outdoor recreation including golf courses, nature preserves, Foley's historic downtown with a vibrant restaurant scene and endless fun on both land and water with OWA Parks & Resort, Gulf Shores and Orange Beach. Residents with school-aged children will be served by top-rated schools in the Baldwin County School District.

Every home offers Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program, where the homebuilder's most popular features and finishes are built into the base price of the home. At Aberdeen and Greenbrier, this includes a gourmet kitchen island, quartz countertops, stainless steel kitchen appliances, cabinetry with crown molding and nickel hardware, and a host of other carefully curated interior touches and designer fixtures.

For more information, visit https://www.lennar.com/new-homes/alabama/gulf-coast/foley or call (850) 904-5655.

