Lennar Debuts Two New Home Collections at Harvest at Limoneira, an Amenity-Rich Master-Planned Community in Santa Paula

SANTA PAULA, Calif., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, today announced the launch of Grove and Walnut, two brand-new single-family home neighborhoods within Harvest at Limoneira, a master-planned community set among 225 acres of open space in historic Santa Paula, California.

Lennar, one of the nation’s leading homebuilders, introduces two new single-family home collections at Harvest at Limoneira, an amenity-rich master-planned community in Santa Paula, CA.

"Harvest at Limoneira eliminates the trade-offs in today's housing market, bringing together affordability, space and lifestyle in one thriving master-planned community," said John Lavender, Lennar California Coastal Division President. "Homebuyers have a rare opportunity to own a new single-family home in a connected community with resort-style amenities and sweeping hillside views, all at a price point that is increasingly difficult to find in Southern California."

With five Lennar neighborhoods already selling, the debut of Grove and Walnut marks the latest milestone in the continued growth of Harvest at Limoneira. In total, Harvest at Limoneira will feature seven Lennar neighborhoods and 21 distinct two-story home designs, ranging from 1,474 to 3,977 square feet, with three to four bedrooms and two-and-a-half to four-and-a-half bathrooms.

Both new two-story collections showcase open-concept main living areas that seamlessly connect the kitchen, dining and living spaces, modern chef-inspired kitchens anchored by a center island, private owner's suites with walk-in closets and en-suite bathrooms, and upstairs lofts for flexible space. Grove maximizes efficiency and livability in an attainable footprint, ideal for first-time buyers or those seeking smart, functional design. Pricing at Grove starts in the mid $600,000s. Walnut offers larger floorplans, California Rooms for indoor-outdoor living and elevated finishes, providing more space for growing households. Pricing at Walnut starts in the low $700,000s.

Every home offers Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program, where the homebuilder's most popular features and finishes are built into the base price of the home. At Harvest at Limoneira, this includes Samsung stainless steel kitchen appliances, quartz countertops, Shaker-style cabinetry, and a host of other carefully curated interior touches and designer fixtures.

Harvest at Limoneira residents enjoy access to a wide array of amenities designed for recreation, wellness and community connection. At the heart of the neighborhood is The Farmhouse, a clubhouse featuring an event center, fitness studio, yoga space, spa and gathering areas. Additional amenities include a swimming pool with shaded lounge areas, pickleball and sport courts, a dog park, barbecue areas, a tot lot and a community garden that encourages social connection and sustainable living.

Surrounded by 225 acres of open space and set against the scenic foothills of Ventura County, Harvest at Limoneira offers a balance of natural beauty and proximity to some of Southern California's most beloved destinations. Residents can explore the historic downtown village of Ojai with its boutique shops and local dining, or head to Ventura for premier shopping, restaurants, and easy access to the Pacific Ocean. Families looking for a day of adventure will find Six Flags Magic Mountain just a short drive away in Santa Clarita, while nature lovers can hike to the Santa Paula Punch Bowls, spend a day at McGrath and Oxnard State Beaches, or venture into the vast wilderness of Los Padres National Forest.

For more information on these new home opportunities, call (877) 358-3033 or visit www.lennar.com/new-homes/california/los-angeles-ventura-county/santa-paula/harvest-at-limoneira.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.

Contact: Danielle Tocco

Vice President Communications

Lennar Corporation

[email protected]

Direct Line: 949.789.1633

SOURCE Lennar Corporation