LENNAR DFW DIVISION HOSTS HOPEKIDS EVENT FOR CHILDREN WITH LIFE-THREATENING MEDICAL CONDITIONS AT KIDZANIA USA

FRISCO, Texas, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, teamed up with HopeKids, a nonprofit dedicated to providing events and activities for families who have a child with cancer or other life-threatening medical condition, to host an immersive experience at KidZania USA. Four hundred participating families convened today, at KidZania's interactive city, where kids 4 to 14 can role-play job training and tasks in ultra-realistic settings for endless fun and learning opportunities.

Lennar and HopeKids teamed up to host an immersive experience today at KidZania USA for children with life-threatening medical conditions. Lennar and HopeKids have hosted numerous events where kids can be kids and imagine a world without illness.

"Fostering community, through our shared commitment of giving back, is embedded in Lennar's culture," said Lennar Dallas Division President, Greg Mayberry. "Supporting HopeKids, which has created a powerful community for families, is a natural fit and we are honored to be part of this special day."

HopeKids' goal is to surround children and their families with the message that hope is a powerful medicine. HopeKids offers an ongoing calendar of events focused on the future when circumstances threaten to rip families apart. The events provide a unique, supportive and recreational environment for connection, sharing and encouragement. All events for HopeKids are free for the entire family allowing participants to make lasting memories.

"Lennar's commitment to making a positive impact in the lives of families facing serious medical challenges has been truly remarkable," said HopeKids Executive Director North Texas, Mandy Mueller. "Thanks to Lennar's generous support and collaboration we are able to create a memorable experience with joy and hope for the children and families we serve."

Throughout multiple communities, Lennar and HopeKids have hosted numerous events where kids can be kids and imagine a world without illness. The partnership also allows Lennar Associates to volunteer their time and skills to support HopeKids activities.

These events are part of Lennar's commitment to giving back to local communities through Focused Acts of Caring initiatives, where each division across the country chooses a local charity of choice to support with their volunteered time and grants from the Lennar Foundation.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com .

Contact: Danielle Tocco

Vice President Communications

Lennar Corporation

[email protected]

Direct Line: 949.789.1633

SOURCE Lennar Corporation