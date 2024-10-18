Lennar Expands into St. George, Utah, Bringing Innovative, All-Inclusive Homes to a Thriving Community

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, announces its expansion into the vibrant and fast-growing community of St. George, Utah. Known for its unwavering commitment to quality, value, and integrity, Lennar is set to introduce a new standard of living rooted in tradition and excellence.

Lennar's entry into Southern Utah marks a significant milestone for the company as it continues to expand its footprint across the United States. Future homeowners can look forward to the convenience and peace of mind that comes with Lennar's iconic Everything's Included® homes. These homes take the guesswork out of selecting features and finishes, offering highly sought-after upgrades at no additional cost. Each home is move-in ready with top-tier enhancements, ensuring an exceptional living experience for every resident.

Lennar's new homes in St. George will also include the popular NextGen® suites, perfect for multigenerational living offering a home within a home that provides flexibility for families. Additionally, homes with RV garages will cater to those who embrace the adventurous spirit of the Greater Zion area.

"We are beyond excited to bring Lennar's innovative approach to homebuilding to St. George," said Joy Broddle, Division President of Lennar. "It's not just about building houses in a new city; it's about creating a community where families can thrive and make lasting memories for generation to come. The inclusion of NextGen® suites and RV garages reflects our commitment to meeting the diverse needs and lifestyles of our homeowners. We believe the combination of indoor comfort and outdoor living in this stunning environment will resonate deeply with those seeking the perfect home in Southern Utah."

Lennar's first community in St. George, La Spazio, will offer 98 beautifully designed single and two-story homes within the master-planned community of Divario, located southwest of the Sunbrook Golf Course. Sales for La Spazio are anticipated to begin in December 2024, with prices starting in the $600,000s.

Lennar's entry into the St. George market represents an opportunity for job seekers. To stay up to date on employment opportunities, please visit our career site at https://careers.lennar.com/.

For more information about Lennar's new homes in St. George, please visit Lennar.com/StGeorge.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.

