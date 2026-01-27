Lennar Hosts Free Homebuying Webinar for First-Time Buyers on January 28

MIAMI, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, is inviting renters and first-time homebuyers to take the next step toward homeownership with a free virtual Homebuying Webinar on Wednesday, January 28. Hosted via Zoom at 2:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. CT / 12:00 p.m. MT / 11:00 a.m. PT, the session is ideal for those exploring homeownership and looking for a straightforward expert-led overview of the process.

Lennar’s free Homebuying Webinar on January 28 offers expert insights to help first-time buyers feel confident and prepared.

Lennar is committed to making the homebuying journey as seamless and accessible as possible. This webinar addresses common questions many first-time buyers face, including financing, interest rates, and affordability, and provides practical guidance to help participants feel informed and prepared.

With decades of experience helping families move from renting to owning, Lennar and experts from Lennar Mortgage, LLC, will share real-world insights tailored to today's market. During the webinar, attendees will learn about:

The homebuying process, from getting started to closing

Today's financing options and what they mean for buyers

What participants may qualify for based on their individual goals

This no-pressure, educational session aims to simplify the path to homeownership and help buyers understand what's possible and what steps may come next.

First-time buyers interested in attending are encouraged to RSVP to reserve their spot here and take advantage of this opportunity to gain insight and confidence on the journey to homeownership.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.

Contact: Danielle Tocco

Vice President Communications

Lennar Corporation

[email protected]

Direct Line: 949.789.1633

