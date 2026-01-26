Lennar Invites 55-and-Better Homebuyers to the Grand Opening of Dry Canyon, an Active Adult Resort-Style Community in Redmond, OR

REDMOND, Ore., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, announced the grand opening of Dry Canyon, a gated 55-and-better master-planned community designed for active adults seeking resort-style living in Central Oregon. The celebration will take place on Saturday, January 31, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Dry Canyon Welcome Home Center, located at 2570 NW Redwood Ave.

Lennar, one of the nation’s leading homebuilders, invites 55-and-better homebuyers to experience an active adult community designed for comfort, connection, and adventure. Tour the new model homes and discover resort-style amenities in the heart of Central Oregon.

Attendees will be among the first to tour two new model homes, meet the Lennar team, enjoy refreshments, and preview the lifestyle and amenities that define Dry Canyon. The community also offers Lennar's highly sought-after Next Gen® "Home Within a Home" floorplan as part of its lineup.

"At Dry Canyon, life unfolds at the intersection of comfort and adventure," said Ryan Selby, Lennar Portland Division President. "Residents can step out onto miles of scenic trails, explore Central Oregon's lakes and mountains, and return home to a community designed for relaxation, connection, and ease. It's an inviting haven to enjoy a vibrant, active next chapter."

Dry Canyon offers eight home designs across two collections, The Summit and The Ridge, designed for effortless single-level living. Open floorplans range from approximately 1,219 to 2,317 square feet with two to four bedrooms and two to three full baths. Expansive layouts place the Great Room, kitchen, and dining area at the heart of the home and flow seamlessly to covered patios through sliding glass doors, creating inviting indoor-outdoor spaces ideal for relaxing or entertaining. Private bedroom arrangements provide comfort and retreat, including spacious owner's suites with en-suite bathrooms and walk-in closets. Select floorplans include three-bay garages, and Lennar's popular Next Gen® design, featuring a private suite with its own entrance, living area, kitchenette, bedroom, bathroom, laundry, and flexible space. Pricing starting in the low $400,000s.

Every home offers Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program, where the homebuilder's most popular features and finishes are built into the base price of the home. At Dry Canyon, this includes stainless steel kitchen appliances, quartz countertops, luxury vinyl plank flooring, Shaker-style cabinetry with crown molding and brushed nickel hardware, and a host of other carefully curated interior touches and designer fixtures.

Dry Canyon residents enjoy destination-style amenities, including a future clubhouse with an indoor pool, pickleball courts, pocket parks, and scenic walking trails that support an active, engaged lifestyle year-round.

Dry Canyon is located minutes from some of Central Oregon's most sought-after outdoor recreation, including the renowned Dry Canyon Trail system, along with proximity to Lake Billy Chinook for boating and water activities and Mt. Bachelor for world-class skiing and mountain recreation. A short drive away, downtown Redmond is home to local food carts, breweries, shopping, and dining, while Bend, the cultural heart of Central Oregon, is just 20 minutes away.

For more information on these new home opportunities, call (888) 605-3249 or visit www.lennar.com/new-homes/oregon/central-oregon/redmond/dry-canyon

