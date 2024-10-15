Lennar Invites Homebuyers 55 and Better to Tour New Model Homes at The Timbers At Everlands, an Amenity-Rich Active-Adult Community

PALM BAY, Fla., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, today announced the model grand opening of ten single-family, twin and villa-style floorplans at The Timbers at Everlands, a master-planned community for active adults in the sunny, coastal city of Palm Bay, FL.

"The Timbers models showcase Lennar's expertise in creating Active Adult communities tailored for comfort and ease," said Michael Meyers, Palm Atlantic Division President for Lennar. "Lennar welcomes home shoppers to experience firsthand The Timbers fulfilling, worry-free way of living in a vibrant community that supports health and connection."

The Timbers community is designed for a recreation-rich lifestyle, offering residents access to a wide range of luxurious amenities. Slated for completion in mid-2025, The Teak is a state-of-the-art clubhouse surrounded by a resort-style swimming pool and sports courts to play tennis and pickleball and an on-site activities director who will coordinate exciting community events. Residents will also enjoy access to a network of trails and a dog park.

Lennar's four models offer a range of single-story layouts for easy living.

The Larkspur, with approximately 1,308 square feet with two bedrooms and two bathrooms, provides the convenience of having everything you need on one level. The inviting Great Room is ideal for relaxing or entertaining, with an open layout that connects effortlessly to the kitchen and covered deck. The owner's suite is equipped with a private bathroom and a walk-in closet, while the secondary bedroom at the front is great for extra space or overnight guests. Pricing begins from the mid $250 ,000s.





,000s. The Hibiscus is a low-maintenance home of about 1,308 square feet with two bedrooms and two bathrooms. A galley-style kitchen is tucked in the center of the open living area, with a dining room on one side and a Great Room on the other, both with access to a covered deck. A one-car garage rounds out the design. Pricing begins from the mid $250 ,000s.





,000s. The Cosmos is the largest plan in The Villas collection at approximately 1,436 square feet. This home comes with three bedrooms for extra space and two bathrooms. In the heart of the home is a Great Room that overlooks the covered patio on one side and the kitchen and dining room on the other. In a rear corner, the owner's suite is equipped with a private bathroom and walk-in closet. Pricing begins from the mid $260 ,000s.





,000s. The Azalea, a twin home around 1,758 square feet with three bedrooms and two bathrooms, is a modern take on a classic design. Its open-plan layout connects the well-equipped kitchen, intimate dining room and Great Room together to prioritize ease of living. Glass sliders lead to an attached lanai. Nearby is the owner's suite with a full-sized bathroom and walk-in closet, while on the opposite side of the home are the remaining two bedrooms and a flex space. Pricing begins from the low $300 ,000s.

Every home offers Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program, where the homebuilder's most popular features and finishes are built into the base price of the home. At The Timbers at Everlands, this includes brand-new GE® appliances, quartz countertops, designer-selected cabinetry, Moen® chrome hardware, and a host of other carefully curated interior touches and designer fixtures.

Located in the beautiful city of Palm Bay, The Timbers at Everlands residents are just a quick drive to beaches, restaurants, shopping and numerous golf courses. Local attractions such as Kennedy Space Center, the King Center for the Performing Arts, St. Johns River and Andretti Thrill Park are close at hand, as well as Downtown Melbourne and I-95 for easy travel to other popular areas in Florida.

Schedule your Lennar-guided or self-guided tour today by visiting the community website or calling (855) 575-3295.

