Lennar Debuts Vinova, a New Luxury Community in Sought-After Rancho Cucamonga, CA

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, today announced the grand opening celebration of Vinova, a luxury master-planned community of new single-family homes nestled among the scenic hills of Rancho Cucamonga. Defined by elevated architecture and sophisticated single and two-story homes with resort-style amenities, Vinova delivers a refined Southern California lifestyle in one of the region's most desirable cities.

Lennar, one of the nation’s leading homebuilders, invites prospective homebuyers to tour model homes during the grand opening of Vinova, a new luxury master-planned community in Rancho Cucamonga.

"Panoramic mountain views, trails right outside your door and sunshine nearly every day of the year are the hallmarks of life in Rancho Cucamonga," said Mark Torres, Lennar Inland Empire Division President. "At Vinova, Lennar has built a community worthy of that extraordinary setting and one that delivers exceptional value for today's homebuyer."

The festivities will take place on Saturday, May 16, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., at the Vinova Welcome Home Center, located at 13031 Shore Line Drive. Prospective residents are invited to tour five professionally designed model homes, enjoy complimentary light bites and meet the Lennar team. Interested attendees are encouraged to RSVP here.

Vinova features seven original home designs across two distinct collections, ranging from 2,652 to 3,805 square feet with four to five bedrooms and three-and-a-half to five-and-a-half bathrooms. Both collections – Canyons at Vinova and Veranda at Vinova – are distinguished by open-concept layouts, generous floorplans, and seamless indoor-outdoor living with direct access to California Rooms, plus luxurious owner's suites with spa-inspired bathrooms and walk-in closets. Canyons at Vinova provides spacious two-story living with a loft and secluded flex space ideal for a home office or studio, while Veranda at Vinova offers the ease and comfort of single-story living with select plans that include three-bay garages, covered porches, courtyards, and additional flex spaces. Pricing starts in the $1,400,000s.

Every home offers Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program, where the homebuilder's most popular features and finishes are built into the base price of the home. At Vinova, this includes Wolf® stainless-steel kitchen appliances, floor-to-ceiling tiled glass-enclosed showers, freestanding soaking tubs in owner's suites, and a host of other carefully curated interior touches and designer fixtures giving these homes a custom-like feel.

Vinova residents will enjoy a wide range of amenities designed for an active and connected lifestyle, including a two-acre community park, pickleball courts, playground, play lawn, outdoor gym, sand volleyball court, soccer field, picnic areas and a trail system meandering throughout the community.

Vinova is ideally located near premier shopping, dining and entertainment at Victoria Gardens and scenic outdoor recreation at the Etiwanda Trails. Convenient access to major freeways and Ontario International Airport makes travel throughout Southern California effortless. Families will benefit from proximity to highly rated schools, including Etiwanda Colony Elementary, Summit Intermediate and Etiwanda High School.

For more information on these new home opportunities, call (844) 315-6005 or visit www.lennar.com/new-homes/california/inland-empire/rancho-cucamonga/vinova.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.

Contact: Danielle Tocco

Vice President Communications

Lennar Corporation

[email protected]

Direct Line: 949.789.1633

SOURCE Lennar Corporation