LENNAR NOW SELLING THREE NEW-HOME COLLECTIONS AT JUNIPERS, SAN DIEGO'S RESORT-STYLE COMMUNITY FOR ACTIVE ADULTS AGED 55 AND BETTER

SAN DIEGO, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, is now selling at three stunning home collections within Junipers, a masterplanned community for active adults in San Diego. Homeowners at the age-qualified gated community will enjoy resort-style living with close proximity to the beach and onsite amenities including a Recreation Center with a clubhouse, pool, gathering room, outdoor barbeque areas, fitness room, fire pit and dog park as well as bocce ball and pickleball courts. Junipers also offers a trail system around the community, ideal for walking, socializing, and enjoying the outdoors.

"With decades of experience in creating 55 and better developments, Lennar understands and anticipates how homeowners want to live in their homes and enjoy their communities," said Ryan Green, Lennar San Diego Division President. "Inspired by San Diego's laid back but vibrant beach-city vibe, Junipers is a truly exceptional opportunity to thrive in a bespoke neighborhood tailored for an active lifestyle."

Lennar's three brand-new home collections at Junipers include Lilac, Sycamore and Woodlands and offers 12 different open-concept designs, allowing for effortless living and entertaining. The single and two-story low-maintenance floorplans range from approximately 1,119 to 2,528 square feet, with two to four bedrooms and two to three-and-a-half baths. All homes offer single-level living with first floor Owner Suites. Pricing begins in the low $900,000s.

Conveniently located in the Rancho Penasquitos neighborhood of San Diego, Junipers is near local shopping and dining options, golf courses, Black Mountain Regional Park and the I-15 for easy commutes.

Every home offers Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program, where the homebuilder's most popular features and finishes are built into the base price of the home. At Junipers, this includes Ring video doorbells and Honeywell smart thermostats as well as Shaker-style cabinets, quartz countertops, energy-efficient appliances and a host of other carefully curated interior touches and designer fixtures.

For more information on these new San Diego homes, visit https://www.lennar.com/new-homes/california/san-diego/san-diego/junipers#community or call (858) 465-6055.

