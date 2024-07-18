LENNAR, OPERATION FINALLY HOME AND BEYOND THE BARRACKS SURPRISE U.S. ARMY VETERAN WITH A MORTGAGE-FREE HOME AT GROUNDBREAKING CEREMONY IN FRESNO, CA

FRESNO, Calif., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, joined today with the nonprofits Operation Finally Home and Beyond The Barracks to honor U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Nathan "Nate" Tomshack with a mortgage-free home personalized to accommodate his battlefield injuries. The groundbreaking ceremony was held to surprise the decorated veteran and his family with the brand-new home in Lennar's Sterling Acres community.

"On behalf of Lennar and our business partners, it is an honor to build a new home for Sgt. Tomshack, a brave hero who has sacrificed so much in service of our country," said Lennar's Central Valley Division President Mike Miller. "Equally admirable to his military service is his continued commitment to support his country and his fellow veterans as a civilian. Supporting the Tomshack family is also a wonderful investment for the Sterling Acres community."

During his six years of service, Sgt. Tomshack served three combat deployments in Iraq, Afghanistan and Africa and was honorably discharged in 2014. While serving overseas, he was subject to several attacks involving an improvised explosive device (IED) and a denoted rocket-propelled grenade (RPG). As a result, SGT Tomshack suffers from significant back and knee injuries and has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), a traumatic brain injury (TBI) and vertigo.

Sgt. Tomshack expressed his heartfelt thanks: "Thank you for this life changing opportunity."

The single-level, 2,085-square-foot home, Lennar's popular Bolero floorplan, will include features and options specifically designed to meet Sgt. Tomshack's needs. This includes an Owner's suite bathroom modified to accommodate a soaking tub.

This is Lennar's 19th home built in partnership with Operation Finally Home. The company plans to build additional homes in the future. Lennar anticipates the home to be completed spring 2025.

"At Operation Finally Home, our mission is to provide or improve homes for America's veterans and first responders," said Rusty Carroll, Operation Finally Home President. "Nate and his family have sacrificed so much to defend our freedom, and it is an honor to partner with Lennar and help provide him and his family with a custom-built, mortgage-free home in Fresno."

The ceremony commenced with the Presentation of Colors by The Civil Air Patrol Squadron112, Cadet Honor Guard, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance by Boy Scouts, Clovis Troop 354. The National Anthem was performed by Gregor Ross and Jason Gill and the Invocation by Captain Richard Parr, Chaplain and Commander of Cadets. Kelli Furtado, City of Fresno Chief of Staff, presented a proclamation by the City of Fresno. Remarks were made by:

Tyler Maxwell , City of Fresno Councilmember

, City of Fresno Councilmember Mike Miller , Lennar Division President

, Lennar Division President Brandi Asacker , Beyond the Barracks Founder

, Beyond the Barracks Founder SSG Nate Tomshack, recipient and combat Veteran

Brandi Asaker, Founder of Beyond the Barracks expressed gratitude for being part of the journey: "Thank you to the Operation Finally Home, Lennar and the community for allowing Beyond the Barracks to be part of this amazing opportunity."

About U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Nathan "Nate" Tomshack

Sgt. Tomshack comes from a long line of military veterans. He enlisted in the Army at 19, following in the footsteps of both of his grandfathers as well as his father.

In 2010, while serving in Iraq, Sgt. Tomshack was involved in an improvised explosive device (IED) attack that caused the vehicle he was in to roll over. This resulted in significant back injuries and lasting discomfort. Later, while serving in Afghanistan, Sgt. Tomshack suffered an extensive injury to his knee when a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) detonated near him.

These incidents and others left Sgt. with chronic knee pain and instability; he underwent surgery on his vertebrae in 2022 due to continued discomfort from his back injuries. In addition, Sgt. Tomshack has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), a traumatic brain injury (TBI) and vertigo. He suffers from post-traumatic headaches, tinnitus and arthritis.

Sgt. Tomshack has been recognized with several awards and recognitions for his service. These include the Combat Action Badge, the Afghanistan Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, two Army Commendation Medals, four Army Achievement Medals the Meritorious Unit Commendation, Valorous Unit Award, NATO Medal two Overseas Service Ribbons and many more.

Sgt. Tomshack met his wife, Esme, at a park in 2020, where their children—Esme's son and daughter and Nate's daughter—were playing together. The couple married in 2023 and currently live in Clovis, California. Sgt. Tomshack earned a bachelor's degree at California State University Fresno and is currently working on a master's degree in therapy while volunteering at the Fresno Vet Center. He hopes to become a dedicated therapist who helps veterans heal when they return to civilian life. Esme is currently completing her bachelor's degree in political science and hopes to pursue a master's in public policy or business.

When the couple are not pursuing their education, the family enjoys camping and hiking together. All the children participate in sports, which the parents enjoy watching.

