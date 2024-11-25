Lennar Previews 20 Home Designs for Sale at Calusa Country Club in Desirable Lakewood Ranch near Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, kicked off home sales at the coveted Calusa Country Club with a VIP event hosted at the Clive Daniel Home showroom – previewing 20 home designs amidst two Gordon Lewis-designed championship courses within the Lakewood Ranch master-planned community.

Lennar is now selling at the coveted Calusa Country Club featuring 20 home designs amidst two Gordon Lewis-designed championship courses within the Lakewood Ranch master-planned community. The community's amenity-rich setting features a putting green, aqua range, pro shop, cart barn, resort-style pool, pool bar, tennis courts, pickleball courts, snack shack, bocce courts and wellness center.

Residents of Calusa Country Club are in for a treat with amenities that cater to both the avid golfer and those who enjoy the leisure of golf course living. The golf courses, designed by Gordan Lewis, promise to be both spectacular and challenging. The 18-hole layout features wide fairways and intricate green complexes, making it engaging for golfers of all skill levels. The course will stretch up to 7,600 yards and includes multiple bunkers and uniquely designed greens. The short course will feature a 12-hole layout, further maximizing the golfing experience at the country club!

With pricing from the $300,000s, Lennar's Calusa Country Club homes offer Terrace Condos, Veranda Condos, Coach Homes, Executive Homes, Manor Homes and Estate Homes in an amenity-rich community featuring a putting green, aqua range, pro shop, cart barn, resort-style pool, pool bar, tennis courts, pickleball courts, snack shack, bocce courts and wellness center.

"The active outdoor lifestyle that makes Southwest Florida such an enviable place to live is amplified at Calusa Country Club by thoughtful design and an unmatched range of choices," said Darin McMurray, Lennar Southwest Florida Division President. "This is a great opportunity to own a quality new Lennar home in one of Florida's most exciting and dynamic communities."

Located just minutes from the beaches of Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch is routinely rated one of the nation's best places to live. The community features more than 150 miles of multi-use trails and bike lanes with more than 40% of the total acreage set aside as open space. Lakewood Ranch is served by the Manatee County School District.

Lennar homes at Calusa Country Club range from 1,120 to 3,025 square feet with two to four bedrooms and two to three baths. All homes feature Lennar's signature Everything's Included, which incorporates the most popular features into the base price of the home. Calusa Country Club homes include a Ring Video Doorbell Pro, a Honeywell Home T6 Pro smart thermostat and a smart front-door lock. Some homes feature a lanai for easy outdoor entertaining.

To assist new homebuyers imagine their ideal home, Lennar collaborated with Clive Daniel to host VIP events that highlight how the interior design and furniture expertise of Clive Daniel complement Lennar's approach to building homes that fit almost any lifestyle.

"We are absolutely thrilled to host Lennar for the Calusa Country Club VIP Events," said Torri Zarnowski, Clive Daniel's Director of Business Development. "This collaboration exemplifies the strength of our shared commitment to excellence, and we're honored to be a preferred choice for Lennar home buyers' interior design needs. At Clive Daniel Home, we take great pride in being an extension of Lennar's services, and look forward to continuing this amazing partnership and being part of the vibrant, show-stopping communities Lennar creates."

For more information about Lennar's new homes at Calusa Country Club, please visit https://www.lennar.com/new-homes/florida/sarasota-manatee/lakewood-ranch/calusa-country-club.

