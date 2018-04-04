Lennar Reports First Quarter Results

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN and LEN.B), one of the nation's leading homebuilders, today reported results for its first quarter ended February 28, 2018. First quarter net earnings attributable to Lennar in 2018 were $136.2 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, compared to first quarter net earnings attributable to Lennar in 2017 of $38.1 million, or $0.16 per diluted share. Earnings in the first quarter of 2018 were reduced by $104.2 million ($0.31 per diluted share) of pretax acquisition and integration costs related to the acquisition of CalAtlantic Group, Inc. ("CalAtlantic") and a $68.6 million ($0.27 per diluted share) one-time non-cash write down of deferred tax assets due to the reduction in the federal corporate income tax rate. Earnings in the first quarter of 2017 were reduced by $140 million ($0.39 per diluted share) of pretax Lennar Homebuilding loss due to litigation.

Stuart Miller, Chief Executive Officer of Lennar, said, "As we report our first combined quarterly results with the CalAtlantic strategic acquisition now completed, we remain enthusiastic about both our current results as well as our future projections under the Lennar platform. In the first quarter of 2018, pro forma new orders and deliveries were 10,910 and 9,994, respectively, which exceeded the expectations for both companies. The integration is progressing exactly on target."

Mr. Miller continued, "Our first quarter results begin to display the true power of this combination. Although these results do not include 2 ½ months of CalAtlantic's operations, all company metrics have performed as expected or better and we have grown more confident in our ability to exceed our $100 million synergy target in 2018 and we are on track to meet our $365 million synergy target in 2019."

"We continue to remain positive on the outlook of the housing industry in general. Although interest rates have ticked up, unemployment remains low, the labor participation rate has been increasing, and wages have been moving modestly higher, though we think, even higher than the data the government captures. Feedback from our new home consultants indicates that our customer base feels confident in both job security and compensation levels in spite of the political noise that abounds."

"Against a backdrop of higher demand, the production shortage over the past years has in fact resulted in supply shortages that are the underpinnings of at least stability and probably continued expansion of this housing recovery."

Mr. Miller concluded, "Strategically, we remain focused on building our homebuilding business with efficiencies and technologies that improve our business model. Additionally, we are continuing to focus on a return to a pure play strategy with greater focus on properly positioning Rialto. In that regard, we have engaged Wells Fargo Securities and Deutsche Bank Securities to advise us regarding strategic alternatives that may be available with regard to our subsidiary, Rialto Capital Management."

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

THREE MONTHS ENDED FEBRUARY 28, 2018 COMPARED TO

THREE MONTHS ENDED FEBRUARY 28, 2017

On February 12, 2018, Lennar Corporation completed its acquisition of CalAtlantic. Prior year information includes only stand-alone data for Lennar Corporation for the three months ended February 28, 2017.

Lennar Homebuilding

Revenues from home sales increased 34% in the first quarter of 2018 to $2.6 billion from $2.0 billion in the first quarter of 2017. Revenues were higher primarily due to a 24% increase in the number of home deliveries, excluding unconsolidated entities, and an 8% increase in the average sales price of homes delivered. New home deliveries, excluding unconsolidated entities, increased to 6,734 homes in the first quarter of 2018 from 5,433 homes in the first quarter of 2017. There was an increase in home deliveries in all of the Company's Homebuilding segments and Homebuilding Other as a result of the CalAtlantic acquisition. The average sales price of homes delivered was $393,000 in the first quarter of 2018, compared to $365,000 in the first quarter of 2017. Sales incentives offered to homebuyers were $22,300 per home delivered in the first quarter of 2018, or 5.4% as a percentage of home sales revenue, compared to $22,700 per home delivered in the first quarter of 2017, or 5.9% as a percentage of home sales revenue, and $23,500 per home delivered in the fourth quarter of 2017, or 5.7% as a percentage of home sales revenue.

Gross margins on home sales were $516.6 million, or 19.5%, in the first quarter of 2018. Excluding the backlog write-up of $55.0 million related to purchase accounting adjustments on CalAtlantic homes in backlog and homes completed that were delivered in the first quarter of 2018, gross margins on home sales were $571.7 million or 21.6%. This compared to gross margins on home sales of $419.2 million, or 21.1%, in the first quarter of 2017. Gross margin percentage on home sales increased compared to the first quarter of 2017 primarily due to an increase in the average sales price of homes delivered and increased volume. Losses on land sales were $1.4 million in the three months ended February 28, 2018, compared to gross profits of $2.0 million in the three months ended February 28, 2017.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $257.1 million in the first quarter of 2018, compared to $204.0 million in the first quarter of 2017. As a percentage of revenues from home sales, selling, general and administrative expenses improved to 9.7% in the first quarter of 2018, from 10.3% in the first quarter of 2017, due to improved operating leverage as a result of an increase in home deliveries.

Lennar Homebuilding equity in loss from unconsolidated entities was $14.3 million in the first quarter of 2018, compared to $11.5 million in the first quarter of 2017. In the first quarter of 2018, Lennar Homebuilding equity in loss from unconsolidated entities was primarily attributable to the Company's share of valuation adjustments related to assets of Lennar Homebuilding's unconsolidated entities and the Comany's share of net operating losses from its unconsolidated entities. In the first quarter of 2017, Lennar Homebuilding equity in loss from unconsolidated entities was primarily attributable to the Company's share of net operating losses from its unconsolidated entities, primarily driven by general and administrative expenses, as there were no significant land sale transactions during the first quarter of 2017.

Lennar Homebuilding other income, net, was $169.9 million in the first quarter of 2018, compared to $5.7 million in the first quarter of 2017. Lennar Homebuilding other income, net, in the first quarter of 2018 was primarily related to a gain on the sale of an 80% interest in one of Lennar Homebuilding's strategic joint ventures, Treasure Island Holdings.

Lennar Homebuilding loss due to litigation of $140 million in the first quarter of 2017 was related to litigation regarding a contract the Company entered into in 2005 to purchase a property in Maryland. As a result of the litigation, the Company purchased the property for $114 million, which approximated the Company's estimate of fair value for the property. In addition, the Company paid approximately $124 million in interest and other closing costs and has accrued for the amount it expects to pay as reimbursement for attorney's fees.

Lennar Homebuilding interest expense was $51.2 million in the first quarter of 2018 ($48.3 million was included in costs of homes sold, $0.4 million in costs of land sold and $2.4 million in other income, net), compared to $52.4 million in the first quarter of 2017 ($48.7 million was included in costs of homes sold, $2.4 million in costs of land sold and $1.2 million in other income, net).

Lennar Financial Services

Operating earnings for the Lennar Financial Services segment were $19.7 million in the first quarter of 2018, compared to $20.7 million in the first quarter of 2017. Operating earnings were impacted by a decrease in refinance transactions.

Rialto

Operating earnings for the Rialto segment were $10.4 million in the first quarter of 2018 (which included $9.2 million of operating earnings and an add back of $1.2 million of net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests). Operating earnings in the first quarter of 2017 were $12.0 million (which included a $0.8 million operating loss and an add back of $12.9 million of net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests). The decrease in operating earnings was primarily due to a decrease in Rialto Mortgage Finance ("RMF") securitization revenues as a result of lower volume and a decrease in incentive income related to carried interest distributions from the Rialto real estate funds. These decreases to operating earnings were partially offset by a decrease in real estate owned impairments and lower general and administrative expenses.

Lennar Multifamily

Operating losses for the Lennar Multifamily segment were $1.2 million in the first quarter of 2018, primarily due to general and administrative expenses partially offset by the segment's $4.1 million share of gains as a result of the sale of one operating property by one of Lennar Multifamily's unconsolidated entities and management fee income. In the first quarter of 2017, the Lennar Multifamily segment had operating earnings of $19.2 million primarily due to the segment's $26.0 million share of gains as a result of the sale of two operating properties by Lennar Multifamily's unconsolidated entities.

Corporate General and Administrative Expenses

Corporate general and administrative expenses were $67.8 million, or 2.3% as a percentage of total revenues, in the first quarter of 2018, compared to $60.7 million, or 2.6% as a percentage of total revenues, in the first quarter of 2017. The decrease in corporate general and administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenues is due to improved operating leverage as a result of an increase in home deliveries.

Noncontrolling Interests

Net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests were $0.6 million and ($8.4) million in the first quarter of 2018 and 2017, respectively. Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests in the first quarter of 2017 was primarily attributable to a net loss related to the FDIC's interest in the portfolio of real estate loans that the Company acquired in partnership with the FDIC, partially offset by net earnings related to the Lennar Homebuilding consolidated joint ventures.

OTHER TRANSACTIONS

Merger with CalAtlantic

On February 12, 2018, the Company completed the acquisition of CalAtlantic through a transaction in which CalAtlantic was merged with and into a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company ("Merger Sub"), with Merger Sub continuing as the surviving corporation and a subsidiary of the Company (the "Merger"). The Merger took place pursuant to the Agreement and Plan of Merger dated as of October 29, 2017, among CalAtlantic, the Company and Merger Sub. CalAtlantic is a homebuilder which builds homes across the homebuilding spectrum, from entry level to luxury, in 43 metropolitan statistical areas spanning 19 states. CalAtlantic provides mortgage, title and escrow services. For the three months ended February 28, 2018, our results of operations included 819 home deliveries at an average sales price of $456,000, and net new orders of 1,069 homes at an average sales price of $475,000 from acquired CalAtlantic communities. During the three months ended February 28, 2018, the Company recorded $104.2 million of acquisition and integration costs related to the Merger.

A Second Lennar Multifamily Venture Formed

In March 2018, the Lennar Multifamily segment completed the closing of a second Lennar Multifamily Venture II LP ("Venture II") for the development, construction and property management of class-A multifamily assets. With the first close, Venture II will have approximately $500 million of equity commitments, including a $255 million co-investment commitment by us comprised of cash, undeveloped land and preacquisition costs. It will be seeded with 6 undeveloped multifamily assets that were previously purchased or under contract by the Lennar Multifamily segment totaling approximately 2,200 apartments with projected project costs of approximately $900 million.

Debt Transactions

In February 2018, the Company exchanged in part eight notes issued by CalAtlantic into new notes issued by the company maturing between 2018 and 2027 with a total principal amount of $2.8 billion.

In March 2018, holders of $6.7 million principal amount of CalAtlantic's 1.625% convertible senior notes due 2018 and $266.2 million principal amount of CalAtlantic's 0.25% convertible senior notes due 2019 either caused the Company to purchase them for cash or converted them into a combination of the Company's Class A and Class B common stock and cash, resulting in the Company's issuing approximately 3,654,000 shares of Class A common stock and 72,000 shares of Class B common stock, and paying $51.2 million in cash to former noteholders.

Credit Facility

In February 2018, the Company amended the credit agreement governing its unsecured revolving credit facility (the "Credit Facility") to increase the maximum borrowings from $2.0 billion to $2.6 billion and extend the maturity on $2.1 billion of the Credit Facility from June 2022 to April 2023. The $2.6 billion includes an accordion feature, subject to additional commitments. As of February 28, 2018, there was $500 million of outstanding borrowings under the Credit Facility.

Tax Reform

In December 2017, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act was enacted which will have a positive impact on our effective tax rate in 2018 and subsequent years. The tax reform bill reduced our expected effective tax rate in 2018 from 34% to 24%, which is lower than the Company's previous guidance of 25% primarily due to tax legislation enacted during the quarter extending the energy efficent home credit retroactively for homes closed during 2017. However, as a result of the reduction in our effective tax rate, during the three months ended February 28, 2018, we were required to record a one-time non-cash write down of our deferred tax assets of $68.6 million. Due to this, for the three months ended February 28, 2018, the Company's effective tax rate was 49.3%, instead of 23.8%. This compared to 34.4% for the three months ended February 28, 2017.

LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Selected Revenues and Operating Information (In thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)





Three Months Ended

February 28,

2018

2017 Revenues:





Lennar Homebuilding $ 2,662,093

2,018,694 Lennar Financial Services 171,140

148,043 Rialto 54,302

82,006 Lennar Multifamily 93,256

88,685 Total revenues $ 2,980,791

2,337,428











Lennar Homebuilding operating earnings $ 413,727

71,338 Lennar Financial Services operating earnings 19,695

20,664 Rialto operating earnings (loss) 9,212

(843) Lennar Multifamily operating earnings (loss) (1,201)

19,183 Acquisition and integration costs (104,195)

— Corporate general and administrative expenses (67,810)

(60,699) Earnings before income taxes 269,428

49,643 Provision for income taxes (1) (132,611)

(19,969) Net earnings (including net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests) 136,817

29,674 Less: Net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 602

(8,406) Net earnings attributable to Lennar $ 136,215

38,080







Average shares outstanding:





Basic (2) 253,665

236,852 Diluted (2) 254,448

236,854











Earnings per share:





Basic (2) $ 0.53

0.16 Diluted (2) $ 0.53

0.16









Supplemental information:









Interest incurred (3) $ 84,214

69,691







EBIT (4):





Net earnings attributable to Lennar $ 136,215

38,080 Provision for income taxes 132,611

19,969 Interest expense 51,224

52,361 EBIT $ 320,050

110,410





(1) Provision for income taxes includes a one-time non-cash write-down of deferred tax assets of $68.6 million as a result of the Tax

Cuts and Jobs Act enacted in December 2017. (2) Basic and diluted average shares outstanding and earnings per share calculations for the three months ended February 28, 2017

have been adjusted to reflect 4.7 million Class B shares distributed as a part of the stock dividend on November 27, 2017. (3) Amount represents interest incurred related to Lennar Homebuilding debt. (4) EBIT is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as earnings before interest and taxes. This financial measure has been presented

because the Company finds it important and useful in evaluating its performance and believes that it helps readers of the Company's

financial statements compare its operations with those of its competitors. Although management finds EBIT to be an important

measure in conducting and evaluating the Company's operations, this measure has limitations as an analytical tool as it is not

reflective of the actual profitability generated by the Company during the period. Management compensates for the limitations of

using EBIT by using this non-GAAP measure only to supplement the Company's GAAP results. Due to the limitations discussed, EBIT

should not be viewed in isolation, as it is not a substitute for GAAP measures.

LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Segment Information (In thousands) (unaudited)





Three Months Ended

February 28,

2018

2017 Lennar Homebuilding revenues:





Sales of homes $ 2,649,140

1,983,788 Sales of land 12,953

34,906 Total revenues 2,662,093

2,018,694











Lennar Homebuilding costs and expenses:





Costs of homes sold 2,132,512

1,564,623 Costs of land sold 14,383

32,924 Selling, general and administrative 257,112

204,014 Total costs and expenses 2,404,007

1,801,561 Lennar Homebuilding operating margins 258,086

217,133 Lennar Homebuilding equity in loss from unconsolidated entities (14,287)

(11,534) Lennar Homebuilding other income, net 169,928

5,739 Lennar Homebuilding loss due to litigation —

(140,000) Lennar Homebuilding operating earnings $ 413,727



71,338







Lennar Financial Services revenues $ 171,140

148,043 Lennar Financial Services costs and expenses 151,445

127,379 Lennar Financial Services operating earnings $ 19,695

20,664







Rialto revenues $ 54,302

82,006 Rialto costs and expenses 45,413

66,913 Rialto equity in earnings from unconsolidated entities 9,114

722 Rialto other expense, net (8,791)

(16,658) Rialto operating earnings (loss) $ 9,212

(843)







Lennar Multifamily revenues $ 93,256

88,685 Lennar Multifamily costs and expenses 97,199

92,649 Lennar Multifamily equity in earnings from unconsolidated entities 2,742

23,147 Lennar Multifamily operating earnings (loss) $ (1,201)

19,183

LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Summary of Deliveries, New Orders and Backlog

(Dollars in thousands, except average sales price)

(unaudited)





For the Three Months Ended February 28,

2018

2017

2018

2017

2018

2017 Deliveries: Homes

Dollar Value

Average Sales Price East 3,165

2,470

$ 1,066,072

767,460

$ 337,000

311,000 Central 1,687

1,439

603,768

488,741

358,000

340,000 West 1,475

1,154

802,473

560,753

544,000

486,000 Other 438

390

199,420

178,939

455,000

459,000 Total 6,765

5,453

$ 2,671,733

1,995,893

$ 395,000

366,000

































Of the total homes delivered listed above, 31 homes with a dollar value of $22.6 million and an average sales price of $729,000 represent home deliveries from unconsolidated entities for the three months ended February 28, 2018, compared to 20 home deliveries with a dollar value of $12.1 million and an average sales price of $605,000 for the three months ended February 28, 2017.

































New Orders: Homes

Dollar Value

Average Sales Price East 4,014

2,944

$ 1,330,389

934,788

$ 331,000

318,000 Central 2,067

1,620

738,561

544,866

357,000

336,000 West 1,804

1,550

1,039,120

788,614

576,000

509,000 Other 571

369

260,931

172,144

457,000

467,000 Total 8,456

6,483

$ 3,369,001

2,440,412

$ 398,000

376,000





























Of the total new orders listed above, 26 homes with a dollar value of $16.3 million and an average sales price of $628,000 represent new orders from unconsolidated entities for the three months ended February 28, 2018, compared to five new orders with a dollar value of $4.2 million and an average sales price of $847,000 for the three months ended February 28, 2017.































February 28,

2018 (1)

2017

2018

2017

2018

2017 Backlog: Homes

Dollar Value

Average Sales Price East (2) 7,925

4,081

$ 2,954,113

1,422,381

$ 373,000

349,000 Central 4,431

2,502

1,813,223

877,904

409,000

351,000 West 3,536

1,926

2,224,561

976,453

629,000

507,000 Other 1,674

508

681,860

249,237

407,000

491,000 Total 17,566

9,017

$ 7,673,757

3,525,975

$ 437,000

391,000

Of the total homes in backlog listed above, 18 homes with a backlog dollar value of $8.9 million and an average sales price of $494,000 represent the backlog from unconsolidated entities at February 28, 2018, compared to 15 homes with a backlog dollar value of $8.1 million and an average sales price of $541,000 at February 28, 2017.



(1) During the three months ended February 28, 2018, the Company acquired a total of 6,940 homes in backlog in connection with the CalAtlantic acquisition. Of the homes in backlog acquired 2,776 homes were in the East, 1,838 homes were in the Central, 1,200 homes were in the West and 1,126 homes were in Other. (2) During the three months ended February 28, 2017, the Company acquired 364 homes in backlog in connection with the WCI acquisition.

Lennar's reportable homebuilding segments and all other homebuilding operations not required to be reported separately have divisions located in:

East: Florida, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia

Central: Arizona, Colorado and Texas

West: California and Nevada

Other: Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, Oregon, Tennessee, Utah and Washington

LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Supplemental Data (Dollars in thousands) (unaudited)





February 28,

November 30,

February 28,

2018

2017

2017 Lennar Homebuilding debt $ 10,382,540

6,410,003

5,778,306 Stockholders' equity 13,060,930

7,872,317

7,106,053 Total capital $ 23,443,470

14,282,320

12,884,359 Lennar Homebuilding debt to total capital 44.3%

44.9%

44.8%

















Lennar Homebuilding debt $ 10,382,540

6,410,003

5,778,306 Less: Lennar Homebuilding cash and cash equivalents 733,905

2,282,925

640,816 Net Lennar Homebuilding debt $ 9,648,635

4,127,078

5,137,490 Net Lennar Homebuilding debt to total capital (1) 42.5%

34.4%

42.0%



(1) Net Lennar Homebuilding debt to total capital is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as net Lennar Homebuilding debt (Lennar Homebuilding debt less Lennar Homebuilding cash and cash equivalents) divided by total capital (net Lennar Homebuilding debt plus stockholders' equity). The Company believes the ratio of net Lennar Homebuilding debt to total capital is a relevant and a useful financial measure to investors in understanding the leverage employed in Lennar Homebuilding operations. However, because net Lennar Homebuilding debt to total capital is not calculated in accordance with GAAP, this financial measure should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures prescribed by GAAP. Rather, this non-GAAP financial measure should be used to supplement the Company's GAAP results.

