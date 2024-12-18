Lennar Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2024 Results

2024 Fourth Quarter Highlights– comparisons to the prior year quarter

Net earnings per diluted share of $4.06 ( $4.03 , excluding mark-to-market gains on technology investments)

( , excluding mark-to-market gains on technology investments) Net earnings of $1.1 billion

New orders decreased 3% to 16,895 homes; new orders dollar value decreased 1% to $7.2 billion

Backlog of 11,633 homes with a dollar value of $5.4 billion

Deliveries decreased 7% to 22,206 homes

Total revenues of $9.9 billion

Homebuilding operating earnings of $1.5 billion Gross margin on home sales of 22.1% S,G&A expenses as a % of revenues from home sales of 7.2% Net margin on home sales of 14.9%

Financial Services operating earnings of $154 million

Multifamily operating loss of $0.2 million

Lennar Other operating earnings of $0.5 million

Homebuilding cash and cash equivalents of $4.7 billion

Years supply of owned homesites of 1.1 years and controlled homesites of 82%

No outstanding borrowings under the Company's $2.9 billion revolving credit facility

revolving credit facility Homebuilding debt to total capital of 7.5%

Repurchased 3 million shares of Lennar common stock for $521 million

In November 2024 , the Company entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Rausch Coleman Homes , a residential homebuilder, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2025

2024 Fiscal Year Highlights - comparisons to prior year

Net earnings per diluted share of $14.31 ( $13.86 , excluding mark-to-market gains and other one-time items, (collectively, "adjustments"))

( , excluding mark-to-market gains and other one-time items, (collectively, "adjustments")) Net earnings of $3.9 billion ( $3.8 billion excluding adjustments)

( excluding adjustments) New orders increased 11% to 76,951 homes

Deliveries increased 10% to 80,210 homes

Total revenues of $35.4 billion

Gross margin on home sales of 22.3%; net margin of 14.9%

Redeemed/repurchased $554 million of senior notes

of senior notes Repurchased 13.6 million shares of Lennar common stock for $2.1 billion

Homebuilding return on inventory of 29.2%

MIAMI, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN and LEN.B), one of the nation's largest homebuilders, today reported results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended November 30, 2024. Fourth quarter net earnings attributable to Lennar in 2024 were $1.1 billion, or $4.06 per diluted share, compared to $1.4 billion, or $4.82 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2023. Excluding mark-to-market gains on technology investments, fourth quarter net earnings attributable to Lennar in 2024 were $1.1 billion, or $4.03 per diluted share, compared to fourth quarter net earnings attributable to Lennar in 2023 of $1.5 billion, or $5.17 per diluted share, excluding mark-to-market losses on technology investments and other one-time items (collectively, "adjustments"). Net earnings attributable to Lennar for the year ended November 30, 2024 were $3.9 billion, or $14.31 per diluted share, compared to $3.9 billion, or $13.73 per diluted share for the year ended November 30, 2023. Excluding adjustments, net earnings attributable to Lennar for the year ended November 30, 2024 were $3.8 billion, or $13.86 per diluted share, compared to $4.1 billion, or $14.25 per diluted share for the year ended November 30, 2023.

Stuart Miller, Executive Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of Lennar, said, "In the course of our fourth quarter, the housing market that appeared to be improving as the Fed cut short-term interest rates, proved to be far more challenging as mortgage rates rose almost 100 basis points through the quarter. Even while demand remained strong, and the chronic supply shortage continued to drive the market, our results were driven by affordability limitations from higher interest rates."

"Accordingly, in our fourth quarter, sales pace lagged expectations as interest rates climbed and our new orders fell short of expectations to 16,895 homes vs the low end of our guidance of 19,000 homes. Consistent with our strategy of matching sales pace with production, we adjusted sales price, incentives, and margin in order to re-ignite sales and actively manage inventory levels. We ended the quarter with two completed, unsold homes per community, which was within our historical range."

"In the fourth quarter, earnings were $1.1 billion, or $4.06 per diluted share. We delivered 22,206 homes in the quarter and our average sales price, net of incentives, per home delivered was $430,000 in the fourth quarter, slightly down from last year. Our homebuilding gross margin in the fourth quarter was 22.1%, with SG&A expenses of 7.2%, resulting in a 14.9% net margin."

"Driven by our consistent focus on cash flow, we constructively allocated capital while we continued to strengthen and fortify our balance sheet. During the quarter, we repurchased $521 million of our common stock, had no outstanding borrowings on our $2.9 billion revolving credit facility and cash of $4.7 billion, ending the quarter with homebuilding debt to total capital of 7.5%. With cash on hand exceeding our debt, and with overall liquidity of approximately $7.6 billion, our balance sheet remains extremely strong."

"Against this backdrop, we continue to remain focused on our volume-based strategy of driving sales and cash flow while using margin as a shock absorber as we continue to migrate to an asset-light, land-light business model. This strategy is reflected in both the public filing of a registration statement on Form S-11 for the planned spin-off of Millrose Properties, Inc., as well as our previously announced acquisition of Rausch Coleman Homes as we focus on growing to drive affordability and fill the supply gap that is reflected in the marketplace."

Jon Jaffe, Co-Chief Executive Officer and President of Lennar, said, "Operationally, our starts pace and sales pace were 4.6 homes and 4.2 homes per community in the fourth quarter, respectively, as we continue to move closer to an even flow operating model. Our cycle time was down to 138 days, or 14% lower year over year, as our production first focus has positively impacted our production times, while our inventory turn improved to 1.6 times reflecting broader efficiencies. Concurrently, the Lennar Marketing and Sales Machine continued to carefully match our sales pace to our production pace using our digital marketing and dynamic pricing models."

"During the quarter, we continued the migration to our land light strategy. This was evidenced by our years supply of owned homesites improving to 1.1 years from 1.4 years last year and our controlled homesite percentage increasing to 82% from 76% year over year, resulting in a return on inventory of 29.2%."

Mr. Miller concluded, "As we look ahead, we expect to deliver between 17,000 and 17,500 homes for the first quarter of 2025 and between 86,000 and 88,000 homes for the full year 2025, including the impact of the Rausch Coleman acquisition. While we remain optimistic that margins will normalize as affordability normalizes and our cost structure benefits from our volume, we expect our gross margin in the first quarter to be between 19.0% and 19.25%, and at this time, we will not guide to full year gross margin until we have a better sense of market conditions as the year unfolds."

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

THREE MONTHS ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2024 COMPARED TO

THREE MONTHS ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2023

Homebuilding

Revenues from home sales decreased 9% in the fourth quarter of 2024 to $9.5 billion from $10.4 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023. Revenues were lower primarily due to a 7% decrease in the number of home deliveries and a 3% decrease in the average sales price of homes delivered. New home deliveries decreased to 22,206 homes in the fourth quarter of 2024 from 23,795 homes in the fourth quarter of 2023. The average sales price of homes delivered was $430,000 in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $441,000 in the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease in average sales price of homes delivered in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the same period last year was primarily due to pricing to market through an increased use of incentives and product mix.

Gross margins on home sales were $2.1 billion, or 22.1%, in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $2.5 billion, or 24.2%, in the fourth quarter of 2023. During the fourth quarter of 2024, gross margins decreased primarily because revenue per square foot decreased while land costs increased year over year, which was partially offset by a decrease in costs per square foot due to lower costs of materials as the Company continued to focus on construction cost savings.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $682 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $688 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. As a percentage of revenues from home sales, selling, general and administrative expenses increased to 7.2% in the fourth quarter of 2024, from 6.6% in the fourth quarter of 2023, primarily due to less leverage as a result of both lower volume and average sales price.

Financial Services

Operating earnings for the Financial Services segment were $154 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $168 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease in operating earnings was primarily due to lower profit per loan in the Company's mortgage business.

Other Ancillary Businesses

Operating loss for the Multifamily segment was $0.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to operating loss of $12 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Operating earnings for the Lennar Other segment were $0.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to an operating loss of $125 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The Lennar Other operating earnings for the fourth quarter of 2024 were primarily due to positive mark-to-market adjustments of $13 million on the Company's publicly traded technology investments, which was partially offset by other operating losses. The Lennar Other operating loss for the fourth quarter of 2023 was primarily due to negative mark-to-market adjustments of $36 million on the Company's publicly traded technology investments and a $65 million write-off of one of the Company's non-public technology investments.

Tax Rate

For the quarters ended November 30, 2024 and 2023, the Company had a tax provision of $358 million and $417 million, which resulted in an overall effective income tax rate of 24.6% and 23.4%, respectively. For both periods, the Company's effective income tax rate included state income tax expense and non-deductible executive compensation, partially offset by tax credits. The increase in the effective tax rate from the prior year for the three months ended November 30, 2024 was primarily due to additional state income tax expense.

OTHER TRANSACTIONS

Credit Facility

In November 2024, the Company amended and restated the credit agreement governing its unsecured revolving credit facility (the "Credit Facility") to, among other things, increase the lenders' commitments to $2.875 billion until May 2027 when this amount will be reduced to $2.650 billion until final maturity in November 2029. As of November 30, 2024, there were no outstanding borrowings under the Credit Facility.

Share Repurchases

During the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company repurchased 3 million shares of its common stock for $521 million at an average per share price of $173.79.

Liquidity

At November 30, 2024, the Company had $4.7 billion of Homebuilding cash and cash equivalents and no outstanding borrowings under its $2.9 billion Credit Facility, thereby providing approximately $7.6 billion of available capacity.

Guidance

The following are the Company's expected results of its homebuilding and financial services activities:



First Quarter 2025 New Orders 17,500 - 18,000 Deliveries 17,000 - 17,500 Average Sales Price $410,000 - $415,000 Gross Margin % on Home Sales 19.0% - 19.25% S,G&A as a % of Home Sales 8.7% - 8.8% Financial Services Operating Earnings $100 million - $110 million

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Some of the statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the homebuilding market and other markets in which we participate, as well as our expected results and guidance. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that these statements do not relate strictly to historical or current matters. Rather, forward-looking statements relate to anticipated or expected events, activities, trends or results. Accordingly, these forward-looking statements should be evaluated with consideration given to the many risks and uncertainties inherent in our business that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. We wish to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and speak only as of the date made. Important factors that could cause differences between anticipated and actual results include slowdowns in real estate markets in regions where we have significant Homebuilding or Multifamily development activities; decreased demand for our homes, or for Multifamily rental apartments or single family homes; the potential impact of inflation; the impact of increased cost of mortgage financing for homebuyers, increased or continued high interest rates or increased competition in the mortgage industry; supply shortages and increased costs related to construction materials, including lumber, and labor; the possibility that increased tariffs will increase the cost of production materials; cost increases related to real estate taxes and insurance; the effect of increased interest rates with regard to our funds' borrowings on the willingness of the funds to invest in new projects; reductions in the market value of our investments in public companies; natural disasters or catastrophic events for which our insurance may not provide adequate coverage; our inability to successfully execute our strategies and our planned spin-off on the timelines expected or at all; a decline in the value of the land and home inventories we maintain and resulting possible future writedowns of the carrying value of our real estate assets; the forfeiture of deposits related to land purchase options we decide not to exercise; the effects of public health issues such as a major epidemic or pandemic that could have a negative impact on the economy and on our businesses; possible unfavorable outcomes in legal proceedings; conditions in the capital, credit and financial markets; harm to our business from information technology failures and data security breaches; changes in laws, regulations or the regulatory environment affecting our business; policy changes that may be introduced by the new administration that could affect economic conditions, tax regimes and regulatory frameworks, and the other risks and uncertainties described in our filings from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those included under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on January 26, 2024, as amended by our Annual Report on Form 10-K/A filed on April 25, 2024, and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

A conference call to discuss the Company's fourth quarter earnings will be held at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, December 19, 2024. The call will be broadcast live on the internet and can be accessed through the Company's website at investors.lennar.com. If you are unable to participate in the conference call, the call will be archived at investors.lennar.com for 90 days. A replay of the conference call will also be available later that day by calling 203-369-0176 and entering 5723593 as the confirmation number.

LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Selected Revenues and Operating Information (In thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Years Ended

November 30,

November 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Revenues:













Homebuilding $ 9,548,684

10,516,050

33,906,426

32,660,987 Financial Services 304,550

304,693

1,109,263

976,859 Multifamily 88,917

140,824

411,537

573,485 Lennar Other 4,737

6,616

14,226

22,035 Total revenues $ 9,946,888

10,968,183

35,441,452

34,233,366















Homebuilding operating earnings $ 1,495,383

1,912,639

5,342,252

5,527,707 Financial Services operating earnings 154,476

169,130

577,184

509,461 Multifamily operating earnings (loss) (160)

(12,155)

42,635

(50,651) Lennar Other operating earnings (loss) 450

(125,414)

(47,967)

(209,788) Corporate general and administrative expenses (170,011)

(136,336)

(648,986)

(501,338) Charitable foundation contribution (22,206)

(23,795)

(80,210)

(73,087) Earnings before income taxes 1,457,932

1,784,069

5,184,908

5,202,304 Provision for income taxes (358,058)

(416,780)

(1,217,253)

(1,241,013) Net earnings (including net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests) 1,099,874

1,367,289

3,967,655

3,961,291 Less: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 3,660

6,002

35,122

22,780 Net earnings attributable to Lennar $ 1,096,214

1,361,287

3,932,533

3,938,511















Basic and diluted average shares outstanding 267,262

279,438

272,019

283,319















Basic and diluted earnings per share $ 4.06

4.82

14.31

13.73















Supplemental information:













Interest incurred (1) $ 29,254

41,434

129,310

187,640















EBIT (2):













Net earnings attributable to Lennar $ 1,096,214

1,361,287

3,932,533

3,938,511 Provision for income taxes 358,058

416,780

1,217,253

1,241,013 Interest expense included in:













Costs of homes sold 39,513

69,859

160,848

240,871 Costs of land sold 29

156

373

1,588 Homebuilding other income, net 4,472

4,525

18,771

15,434 Total interest expense 44,014

74,540

179,992

257,893 EBIT $ 1,498,286

1,852,607

5,329,778

5,437,417

(1) Amount represents interest incurred related to Homebuilding debt. (2) EBIT is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as earnings before interest and taxes. This financial measure has been presented because the Company finds it important and useful in evaluating its performance and believes that it helps readers of the Company's financial statements compare its operations with those of its competitors. Although management finds EBIT to be an important measure in conducting and evaluating the Company's operations, this measure has limitations as an analytical tool as it is not reflective of the actual profitability generated by the Company during the period. Management compensates for the limitations of using EBIT by using this non-GAAP measure only to supplement the Company's GAAP results. Due to the limitations discussed, EBIT should not be viewed in isolation, as it is not a substitute for GAAP measures.

LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Segment Information (In thousands) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Years Ended

November 30,

November 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Homebuilding revenues:













Sales of homes $ 9,500,991

10,442,850

33,778,149

32,459,129 Sales of land 39,568

63,501

93,384

109,963 Other homebuilding 8,125

9,699

34,893

91,895 Total revenues 9,548,684

10,516,050

33,906,426

32,660,987















Homebuilding costs and expenses:













Costs of homes sold 7,400,266

7,919,724

26,255,353

24,900,470 Costs of land sold 30,162

39,413

73,802

92,142 Selling, general and administrative 682,003

687,774

2,480,309

2,231,033 Total costs and expenses 8,112,431

8,646,911

28,809,464

27,223,645 Homebuilding net margins 1,436,253

1,869,139

5,096,962

5,437,342 Homebuilding equity in earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities 12,410

9,223

66,448

(3,886) Homebuilding other income, net 46,720

34,277

178,842

94,251 Homebuilding operating earnings $ 1,495,383

1,912,639

5,342,252

5,527,707















Financial Services revenues $ 304,550

304,693

1,109,263

976,859 Financial Services costs and expenses 150,074

135,563

532,079

467,398 Financial Services operating earnings $ 154,476

169,130

577,184

509,461















Multifamily revenues $ 88,917

140,824

411,537

573,485 Multifamily costs and expenses 101,875

130,589

521,455

573,658 Multifamily equity in earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities and other income, net 12,798

(22,390)

152,553

(50,478) Multifamily operating earnings (loss) $ (160)

(12,155)

42,635

(50,651)















Lennar Other revenues $ 4,737

6,616

14,226

22,035 Lennar Other costs and expenses 26,390

8,255

79,495

27,681 Lennar Other equity in earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities and other 9,395

(87,783)

(7,878)

(153,980) Lennar Other unrealized gains (losses) from technology investments (1) 12,708

(35,992)

25,180

(50,162) Lennar Other operating earnings (loss) $ 450

(125,414)

(47,967)

(209,788)



(1) The following is a detail of Lennar Other unrealized gains (losses) from mark-to-market adjustments on technology investments:



Three Months Ended

Years Ended

November 30,

November 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Blend Labs (BLND) $ 3,553

230

9,474

(130) Hippo (HIPO) 39,448

(4,277)

73,243

(19,210) Opendoor (OPEN) 3,569

(16,697)

(12,587)

21,762 SmartRent (SMRT) 597

(2,305)

(11,609)

5,914 Sonder (SOND) (67)

(151)

15

(700) Sunnova (NOVA) (34,392)

(12,792)

(33,356)

(57,798)

$ 12,708

(35,992)

25,180

(50,162)

LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Summary of Deliveries, New Orders and Backlog

(Dollars in thousands, except average sales price)

(unaudited)



Lennar's reportable homebuilding segments and all other homebuilding operations not required to be reported separately have divisions located in:

East: Alabama, Florida, New Jersey and Pennsylvania

Central: Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Minnesota, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia

Texas: Texas

West: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Washington

Other: Urban divisions

For the Three Months Ended November 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023 Deliveries: Homes

Dollar Value

Average Sales Price East 5,593

6,446

$ 2,279,183

2,735,523

$ 408,000

424,000 Central 6,035

6,030

2,377,184

2,419,976

394,000

401,000 Texas 4,845

5,160

1,215,228

1,363,557

251,000

264,000 West 5,721

6,145

3,682,454

3,976,322

644,000

647,000 Other 12

14

5,354

8,412

446,000

601,000 Total 22,206

23,795

$ 9,559,403

10,503,790

$ 430,000

441,000

Of the total homes delivered listed above, 112 homes with a dollar value of $58 million and an average sales price of $522,000 represent home deliveries from unconsolidated entities for the three months ended November 30, 2024, compared to 139 home deliveries with a dollar value of $61 million and an average sales price of $438,000 for the three months ended November 30, 2023.





At November 30,

For the Three Months Ended November 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023 New Orders: Active Communities

Homes

Dollar Value

Average Sales Price East 347

305

3,791

4,690

$ 1,522,100

1,931,297

$ 402,000

412,000 Central 404

323

4,254

3,932

1,665,471

1,537,804

392,000

391,000 Texas 285

246

4,158

4,185

1,044,596

1,070,282

251,000

256,000 West 409

384

4,689

4,549

2,944,098

2,738,131

628,000

602,000 Other 2

2

3

10

2,898

6,495

966,000

649,000 Total 1,447

1,260

16,895

17,366

$ 7,179,163

7,284,009

$ 425,000

419,000

Of the total new orders listed above, 81 homes with a dollar value of $41 million and an average sales price of $512,000 represent new orders in 11 active communities from unconsolidated entities for the three months ended November 30, 2024, compared to 69 new orders with a dollar value of $36 million and an average sales price of $516,000 in five active communities for the three months ended November 30, 2023.

For the Years Ended November 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023 Deliveries: Homes

Dollar Value

Average Sales Price East 21,325

20,266

$ 8,623,347

8,805,485

$ 404,000

434,000 Central 19,084

16,809

7,617,693

7,041,528

399,000

419,000 Texas 18,844

16,591

4,763,692

4,692,906

253,000

283,000 West 20,914

19,388

12,938,104

12,052,131

619,000

622,000 Other 43

33

21,739

23,236

506,000

704,000 Total 80,210

73,087

$ 33,964,575

32,615,286

$ 423,000

446,000

Of the total homes delivered listed above, 383 homes with a dollar value of $186 million and an average sales price of $487,000 represent home deliveries from unconsolidated entities for the year ended November 30, 2024, compared to 340 home deliveries with a dollar value of $156 million and an average sales price of $459,000 for the year ended November 30, 2023.



For the Years Ended November 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023 New Orders: Homes

Dollar Value

Average Sales Price East 18,205

18,685

$ 7,420,362

7,931,099

$ 408,000

424,000 Central 19,018

15,403

7,558,829

6,324,097

397,000

411,000 Texas 19,019

15,789

4,804,674

4,331,763

253,000

274,000 West 20,668

19,199

12,874,054

11,897,996

623,000

620,000 Other 41

35

20,562

23,600

502,000

674,000 Total 76,951

69,111

$ 32,678,481

30,508,555

$ 425,000

441,000

Of the total new orders listed above, 315 homes with a dollar value of $176 million and an average sales price of $558,000 represent new orders from unconsolidated entities for the year ended November 30, 2024, compared to 321 new orders with a dollar value of $153 million and an average sales price of $476,000 for the year ended November 30, 2023.

At November 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023 Backlog: Homes

Dollar Value

Average Sales Price East 3,460

6,580

$ 1,513,713

2,708,322

$ 437,000

412,000 Central 3,097

3,163

1,316,754

1,375,617

425,000

435,000 Texas 2,070

1,895

525,299

475,941

254,000

251,000 West 3,005

3,251

2,016,669

2,072,342

671,000

637,000 Other 1

3

349

1,528

349,000

509,000 Total 11,633

14,892

$ 5,372,784

6,633,750

$ 462,000

445,000

Of the total homes in backlog listed above, 79 homes with a backlog dollar value of $64 million and an average sales price of $807,000 represent the backlog from unconsolidated entities at November 30, 2024, compared to 147 homes with a backlog dollar value of $74 million and an average sales price of $507,000 at November 30, 2023.

LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)



November 30,

2024

2023 ASSETS





Homebuilding:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,662,643

6,273,724 Restricted cash 11,799

13,481 Receivables, net 1,053,211

887,992 Inventories:





Finished homes and construction in progress 10,884,861

10,455,666 Land and land under development 4,750,025

4,904,541 Inventory owned 15,634,886

15,360,207 Consolidated inventory not owned 4,084,665

2,992,528 Inventory owned and consolidated inventory not owned 19,719,551

18,352,735 Deposits and pre-acquisition costs on real estate 3,625,372

2,002,154 Investments in unconsolidated entities 1,344,836

1,143,909 Goodwill 3,442,359

3,442,359 Other assets 1,734,698

1,512,038

35,594,469

33,628,392 Financial Services 3,516,550

3,566,546 Multifamily 1,306,818

1,381,513 Lennar Other 894,944

657,852 Total assets $ 41,312,781

39,234,303

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Homebuilding:





Accounts payable $ 1,839,440

1,631,401 Liabilities related to consolidated inventory not owned 3,563,934

2,540,894 Senior notes and other debts payable, net 2,258,283

2,816,482 Other liabilities 3,201,552

2,739,217

10,863,209

9,727,994 Financial Services 2,140,708

2,447,039 Multifamily 181,883

278,177 Lennar Other 105,756

79,127 Total liabilities 13,291,556

12,532,337 Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock —

— Class A common stock of $0.10 par value 25,998

25,848 Class B common stock of $0.10 par value 3,660

3,660 Additional paid-in capital 5,729,434

5,570,009 Retained earnings 25,753,078

22,369,368 Treasury stock (3,649,564)

(1,393,100) Accumulated other comprehensive income 7,529

4,879 Total stockholders' equity 27,870,135

26,580,664 Noncontrolling interests 151,090

121,302 Total equity 28,021,225

26,701,966 Total liabilities and equity $ 41,312,781

39,234,303

LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Supplemental Data (Dollars in thousands) (unaudited)



November 30,

2024

2023 Homebuilding debt $ 2,258,283

2,816,482 Stockholders' equity 27,870,135

26,580,664 Total capital $ 30,128,418

29,397,146 Homebuilding debt to total capital 7.5 %

9.6 %







Homebuilding debt $ 2,258,283

2,816,482 Less: Homebuilding cash and cash equivalents 4,662,643

6,273,724 Net homebuilding debt $ (2,404,360)

(3,457,242) Net homebuilding debt to total capital (1) (9.4) %

(15.0) %

(1) Net homebuilding debt to total capital is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as net homebuilding debt (homebuilding debt less homebuilding cash and cash equivalents) divided by total capital (net homebuilding debt plus stockholders' equity). The Company believes the ratio of net homebuilding debt to total capital is a relevant and a useful financial measure to investors in understanding the leverage employed in homebuilding operations. However, because net homebuilding debt to total capital is not calculated in accordance with GAAP, this financial measure should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures prescribed by GAAP. Rather, this non-GAAP financial measure should be used to supplement the Company's GAAP results.

