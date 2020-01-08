Lennar Reports Fourth Quarter EPS of $2.13

MIAMI, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

2019 Fourth Quarter

Net earnings of $674.3 million , or $2.13 per diluted share, compared to $796.1 million , or $2.42 per diluted share (Q4 2018 included $0.58 per diluted share related to gain on sale of Rialto investment and asset management platform, partially offset by non-recurring expenses)

Deliveries of 16,420 homes – up 16%

New orders of 13,089 homes – up 23%; new orders dollar value of $5.2 billion – up 23%

Backlog of 15,577 homes – compared to 15,616 homes; backlog dollar value of $6.3 billion – down 4%

Revenues of $7.0 billion – up 8%

Homebuilding operating earnings of $892.5 million , compared to $806.7 million

Gross margin on home sales of 21.5%, compared to 21.4%



S,G&A expenses as a % of revenues from home sales improved to 7.6%, compared to 7.9%



Operating margin on home sales of 13.9%, compared to 13.5%

Financial Services operating earnings (net of noncontrolling interests) of $81.2 million , compared to $57.6 million

Multifamily operating earnings (net of noncontrolling interests) of $4.8 million , compared to $33.0 million

Lennar Other operating earnings (net of noncontrolling interests) of $10.8 million , compared to loss of $48.5 million

Homebuilding cash and cash equivalents of $1.2 billion

Homebuilding debt to total capital of 32.8%

Retired $600 million of homebuilding senior notes

Repurchased 1.7 million shares for $98.2 million

2019 Fiscal Year

Net earnings, revenues, deliveries and new orders for 2019 were the highest in the Company's history

Net earnings of $1.8 billion , or $5.74 per diluted share, compared to net earnings of $1.7 billion , or $5.44 per diluted share



Revenues of $22.3 billion – up 8%



Deliveries of 51,491 homes – up 13%



New orders of 51,439 homes – up 12%

Retired $1.1 billion of homebuilding senior notes

Repurchased 9.8 million shares for $492.9 million

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN and LEN.B), one of the nation's largest homebuilders, today reported results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended November 30, 2019. Fourth quarter net earnings attributable to Lennar in 2019 were $674.3 million, or $2.13 per diluted share, compared to $796.1 million, or $2.42 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2018, which included $187.5 million or $0.58 per diluted share related to gain on sale of Rialto investment and asset management platform, partially offset by non-recurring expenses. Net earnings attributable to Lennar for the year ended November 30, 2019 were $1.8 billion, or $5.74 per diluted share, compared to $1.7 billion, or $5.44 per diluted share for the year ended November 30, 2018.

Stuart Miller, Executive Chairman of Lennar, said, "Our fourth quarter showcased our company hitting on all cylinders as our operations continued to improve cash flows and returns. We made significant progress towards becoming a land lighter company by reducing our years owned supply of homesites to 4.1 years at year-end from 4.4 years at the end of the third quarter and increasing our controlled homesites as a percentage of our total homesites to 33% from 30% during the fourth quarter.

Mr. Miller continued, "New orders and deliveries for the quarter exceeded expectations by increasing 23% and 16%, respectively, over 2018, which contributed to a fourth quarter, bottom-line performance of $674.3 million, or $2.13 per diluted share, compared to $608.6 million, or $1.84 per diluted share year in the prior year (excluding the one-time gain from the sale of Rialto and non-recurring expenses). During fiscal 2019, we generated strong homebuilding cash flow of $1.6 billion as we retired $1.1 billion of senior notes and repurchased 9.8 million of our shares for $492.9 million.

Rick Beckwitt, Chief Executive Officer of Lennar, said, "During the fourth quarter, the basic underlying housing market fundamentals of low unemployment, higher wages and low inventory levels remained favorable. Against this backdrop, our homebuilding gross margin in the fourth quarter was 21.5%, while our focus on making our homebuilding platform more efficient resulted in an SG&A percentage of 7.6%, an all-time, fourth quarter low. In addition, our financial services business performed extremely well with fourth quarter earnings of $81.2 million, an all-time, quarterly high."

Jon Jaffe, President of Lennar, said, "We remain focused on reducing our construction spend through direct cost savings, which contributed to a 110 basis point sequential improvement in our fourth quarter homebuilding gross margin percentage, while our cost per square foot for labor and materials remained relatively flat."

Mr. Miller concluded, "As we head into 2020, we expect our fiscal 2020 deliveries to be in the range of 54,000 - 55,000 homes, homebuilding gross margin percentage to be in the range of 20.5% - 21.0% and our cash flows to continue to accelerate as we continue to refine our overall land program. With only $600 million of senior notes due in 2020, we will opportunistically deploy excess cash flow to repurchase additional debt and return capital to shareholders."

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

THREE MONTHS ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2019 COMPARED TO

THREE MONTHS ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2018

Homebuilding

Revenues from home sales increased 8% in the fourth quarter of 2019 to $6.4 billion from $6.0 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018. Revenues were higher primarily due to a 16% increase in the number of home deliveries, excluding unconsolidated entities, partially offset by a 7% decrease in the average sales price of homes delivered. New home deliveries, excluding unconsolidated entities, increased to 16,391 homes in the fourth quarter of 2019 from 14,151 homes in the fourth quarter of 2018, as a result of an increase in home deliveries in all homebuilding segments. The average sales price of homes delivered, excluding unconsolidated entities, decreased to $393,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019 from $421,000 in the fourth quarter of 2018 reflecting the Company's continued focus on the entry-level market and, in general, moving down the price curve.

Gross margins on home sales were $1.4 billion, or 21.5%, in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $1.3 billion, or 21.4% (22.1% excluding purchase accounting), in the fourth quarter of 2018. Gross margin percentage on home sales increased primarily because the fourth quarter of 2018 included $38.6 million or 70 basis points of backlog/construction in progress write-up related to purchase accounting adjustments on CalAtlantic Group, Inc. ("CalAtlantic") homes that were delivered during the period. This was offset by a lower average sales price reflecting the Company's continued focus on the entry-level market and, in general, moving down the price curve.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $491.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $471.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. As a percentage of revenues from home sales, selling, general and administrative expenses improved to 7.6% in the fourth quarter of 2019, from 7.9% in the fourth quarter of 2018, primarily due to improved operating leverage as a result of an increase in home deliveries.

Homebuilding equity in loss from unconsolidated entities, gross margin on land sales and other homebuilding revenue and homebuilding other income, net, totaled a loss of $1.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to earnings of $4.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Homebuilding equity in loss from unconsolidated entities was $8.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to Homebuilding equity in loss from unconsolidated entities of $46.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, which was primarily attributable to the Company's share of valuation adjustments related to assets of an unconsolidated entity. Gross margin on land sales and other homebuilding revenue was $2.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $37.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Homebuilding other income, net, was $4.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $13.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Homebuilding interest expense was $123.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 ($116.4 million was included in costs of homes sold, $1.0 million in costs of land sold and $6.1 million in other interest expense), compared to $102.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 ($98.1 million was included in costs of homes sold, $1.4 million in costs of land sold and $2.7 million in other interest expense). Interest expense included in costs of homes sold increased primarily due to an increase in home deliveries.

Financial Services

Operating earnings for the Financial Services segment were $81.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 (which included $74.8 million of operating earnings and an add back of $6.5 million of net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests), compared to $57.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Operating earnings increased due to an improvement in the mortgage business as a result of a higher capture rate of increased Lennar home deliveries, as well as reductions in loan origination costs driven in part by technology initiatives. Operating earnings of the Company's title business increased as a result of an increase in captive business volume and a decrease in operating expenses.

Multifamily

Operating earnings for the Multifamily segment were $4.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 (which included $3.7 million of operating earnings and an add back of $1.1 million of net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests), compared to $33.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. The decrease in profitability was primarily due to equity in loss as there were no sales of operating properties, partially offset by $13.7 million of promote revenue related to six properties in Lennar Multifamily Venture Fund I ("LMV I"). This compared to the segment's $38.0 million share of gains related to the sale of two operating properties by Multifamily's unconsolidated entities and the sale of an investment in an operating property in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Lennar Other

Operating earnings for the Lennar Other segment were $10.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 (which included $10.7 million of operating earnings and an add back of $0.1 million of net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests). Operating loss in the fourth quarter of 2018 was $48.5 million (which included $49.3 million of operating loss and an add back of $0.8 million of net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests). The increase in operating earnings was primarily due to non-recurring expenses incurred in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Corporate General and Administrative Expenses

Corporate general and administrative expenses were $93.0 million, or 1.3% as a percentage of total revenues, in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $94.9 million, or 1.5% as a percentage of total revenues, in the fourth quarter of 2018. The decrease in corporate general and administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenues was primarily due to improved operating leverage as a result of an increase in revenues.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

YEAR ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2019 COMPARED TO

YEAR ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2018

On February 12, 2018, Lennar Corporation completed its acquisition of CalAtlantic. Prior year information includes only stand alone data for Lennar Corporation.

Homebuilding

Revenues from home sales increased 9% in the year ended November 30, 2019 to $20.6 billion from $18.8 billion in the year ended November 30, 2018. Revenues were higher primarily due to a 13% increase in the number of home deliveries, excluding unconsolidated entities, partially offset by a 3% decrease in the average sales price of homes delivered. New home deliveries, excluding unconsolidated entities, increased to 51,412 homes in the year ended November 30, 2019 from 45,563 homes in the year ended November 30, 2018, primarily as a result of an increase in home deliveries in all of Homebuilding's segments except Homebuilding Other. The average sales price of homes delivered, excluding unconsolidated entities, decreased to $400,000 in the year ended November 30, 2019 from $413,000 in the year ended November 30, 2018 reflecting the Company's continued focus on the entry-level market and, in general, moving down the price curve.

Gross margins on home sales were $4.2 billion, or 20.6%, in the year ended November 30, 2019 compared to $3.7 billion, or 19.6% (21.8% excluding purchase accounting), in the year ended November 30, 2018. The gross margin percentage on home sales increased because the year ended November 30, 2018 included $414.6 million or 220 basis points of backlog/construction in progress write-up related to purchase accounting adjustments on CalAtlantic homes that were delivered in that period. This was partially offset by higher construction costs as a percentage of home sales revenue.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $1.7 billion in the year ended November 30, 2019, compared to $1.6 billion in the year ended November 30, 2018. As a percentage of revenues from home sales, selling, general and administrative expenses improved to 8.3% in the year ended November 30, 2019, from 8.5% in the year ended November 30, 2018, due to improved operating leverage as a result of an increase in home deliveries.

Homebuilding equity in loss from unconsolidated entities, gross margin on land sales and other homebuilding revenue and homebuilding other income (expense), net, totaled a loss of $18.1 million in the year ended November 30, 2019, compared to earnings of $173.8 million in the year ended November 30, 2018. Homebuilding equity in loss from unconsolidated entities was $13.3 million in the year ended November 30, 2019, compared to Homebuilding equity in loss from unconsolidated entities of $90.2 million in the year ended November 30, 2018, which was attributable to the Company's share of net operating losses from its unconsolidated entities, which were primarily driven by valuation adjustments related to assets of Homebuilding's unconsolidated entities and general and administrative expenses, partially offset by profits from land sales. Gross margin on land sales and other homebuilding revenue was $26.5 million in the year ended November 30, 2019, compared to $60.1 million in the year ended November 30, 2018. Homebuilding other income (expense), net, totaled ($31.3) million in the year ended November 30, 2019, compared to $203.9 million in the year ended November 30, 2018. In the year ended November 30, 2018, other income, net, was primarily related to a $164.9 million gain on the sale of an 80% interest in one of Homebuilding's strategic joint ventures, Treasure Island Holdings.

Homebuilding interest expense was $395.0 million in the year ended November 30, 2019 ($371.8 million was included in costs of homes sold, $5.6 million in costs of land sold and $17.6 million in other interest expense), compared to $316.2 million in the year ended November 30, 2018 ($301.3 million was included in costs of homes sold, $3.6 million in costs of land sold and $11.3 million in other interest expense). Interest expense included in costs of homes sold increased primarily due to an increase in home deliveries.

Financial Services

Operating earnings for the Financial Services segment were $244.3 million in the year ended November 30, 2019 (which included $224.6 million of operating earnings and an add back of $19.6 million of net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests), compared to $199.7 million in the year ended November 30, 2018. Operating earnings increased due to an improvement in the mortgage business as a result of a higher capture rate of increased Lennar home deliveries, as well as reductions in loan origination costs driven in part by technology initiatives. Operating earnings of the Company's title business decreased as a result of a decline in retail closed orders due to the sale of a majority of the Company's retail agency business and title insurance underwriter in the first quarter of 2019. This decrease in retail volume was partially offset by an increase in captive business volume and a decrease in operating expenses.

Multifamily

Operating earnings for the Multifamily segment were $18.1 million in the year ended November 30, 2019 (which included $16.4 million of operating earnings and an add back of $1.8 million of net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests), compared to operating earnings of $42.7 million in the year ended November 30, 2018. Operating earnings in the year ended November 30, 2019 was primarily due to the segment's $16.3 million share of gains as a result of the sale of two operating properties by Multifamily's unconsolidated entities, $11.9 million gain on the sale of an investment in an operating property and $19.3 million of promote revenue related to nine properties in LMV I, partially offset by general and administrative expenses, compared to the segment's $61.2 million share of gains as a result of the sale of six operating properties by Multifamily's unconsolidated entities and the sale of an investment in an operating property in the year ended November 30, 2018.

Lennar Other

Operating earnings for the Lennar Other segment in the year ended November 30, 2019 were $32.0 million (which included $31.5 million of operating earnings and an add back of $0.6 million of net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests). Operating loss for the Lennar Other segment in the year ended November 30, 2018 was $30.4 million (which included $33.7 million of operating loss and an add back of $3.3 million of net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests). The increase in operating earnings was primarily related to non-recurring expenses incurred in the year ended November 30, 2018 and an increase in our equity in earnings from the Rialto fund investments that were retained when we sold the Rialto investment and asset management platform.

Corporate General and Administrative Expenses

Corporate general and administrative expenses were $341.1 million, or 1.5% as a percentage of total revenues, in the year ended November 30, 2019, compared to $343.9 million, or 1.7% as a percentage of total revenues, in the year ended November 30, 2018. The decrease in corporate general and administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenues was due to improved operating leverage as a result of an increase in revenues.

OTHER TRANSACTIONS

Debt Transactions

During the year ended November 30, 2019, the Company retired $1.1 billion of senior notes which included $600 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.50% senior notes due November 2019 and $500 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.50% senior notes due June 2019. The redemption price for each issue of senior notes, which was paid in cash, was 100% of the principal amount plus accrued but unpaid interest.

Credit Facility

In April 2019, the Company amended the credit agreement governing its unsecured revolving credit facility (the "Credit Facility") to increase the commitments from $2.3 billion to $2.4 billion and extend the maturity one year to April 2024. In the fourth quarter of 2019, the Credit Facility commitments were increased by $50 million to total commitments of $2.5 billion. The Credit Facility has a $350 million accordion feature, subject to additional commitments, resulting in maximum available borrowings of $2.8 billion. As of November 30, 2019, there were no outstanding borrowings under the Credit Facility.

Share Repurchase

During the first quarter of 2019, the Company's Board of Directors authorized the Company to repurchase up to the lesser of $1 billion in value, or 25 million in shares, of the Company's outstanding Class A or Class B common stock. The repurchase authorization has no expiration. Under this repurchase program, the Company repurchased 1.7 million shares of its Class A common stock for $98.2 million at an average per share price of $58.99 during the fourth quarter of 2019 and 9.8 million shares of its Class A common stock for $492.9 million at an average per share price of $50.41 during the year ended November 30, 2019.

Sale of Rialto in 2018

On November 30, 2018, the Company completed the sale of its Rialto investment and asset management platform to investment funds managed by Stone Point Capital for $340 million. The sale resulted in a $296.4 million gain in the fourth quarter of 2018 after taking into account the net basis of the assets and liabilities sold and transaction expenses.

Acquisition and Integration Costs in 2018

In the three and twelve months ended November 30, 2018, the Company recognized acquisition and integration costs related to CalAtlantic of $12.9 million and $153.0 million, respectively.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. The Company builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through Rialto Mortgage Finance, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. Lennar Ventures drives the Company's technology and innovation strategies. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Some of the statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the homebuilding market and other markets in which we participate. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that these statements do not relate strictly to historical or current matters. Rather, forward-looking statements relate to anticipated or expected events, activities, trends or results. Accordingly, these forward-looking statements should be evaluated with consideration given to the many risks and uncertainties inherent in our business that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause such differences include slowdowns in real estate markets in regions where we have significant Homebuilding or Multifamily development activities; increases in operating costs, including costs related to construction materials, labor, real estate taxes and insurance, which exceed our ability to increase prices, both in our Homebuilding and Multifamily businesses; reduced availability of mortgage financing or increased interest rates; decreased demand for our homes or Multifamily rental properties, or our inability to successfully sell our apartment developments; natural disasters or catastrophic events for which our insurance may not provide adequate coverage; our ability to successfully execute our strategies, including our land lighter strategy; a decline in the value of the land and home inventories we maintain and resulting possible future writedowns of the carrying value of our real estate assets; unfavorable losses in legal proceedings; conditions in the capital, credit and financial markets; changes in laws, regulations or the regulatory environment affecting our business, and the risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2018. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

A conference call to discuss the Company's fourth quarter earnings will be held at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. The call will be broadcast live on the Internet and can be accessed through the Company's website at www.lennar.com. If you are unable to participate in the conference call, the call will be archived at www.lennar.com for 90 days. A replay of the conference call will also be available later that day by calling 203-369-0553 and entering 24973 as the confirmation number.

LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Selected Revenues and Operating Information (In thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)









Three Months Ended

Years Ended

November 30,

November 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenues:













Homebuilding $ 6,534,898



6,065,765



20,793,216



19,077,597

Financial Services 252,781



250,627



824,810



954,631

Multifamily 175,936



109,119



604,700



421,132

Lennar Other 7,916



33,699



36,835



118,271

Total revenues $ 6,971,531



6,459,210



22,259,561



20,571,631

















Homebuilding operating earnings $ 892,539



806,662



2,502,905



2,254,487

Financial Services operating earnings 74,755



57,565



224,642



199,716

Multifamily operating earnings 3,690



32,961



16,390



42,695

Lennar Other operating earnings (loss) 10,745



(49,286)



31,469



(33,707)

Gain on sale of Rialto investment and asset management platform —



296,407



—



296,407

Acquisition and integration costs related to CalAtlantic —



(12,918)



—



(152,980)

Corporate general and administrative expenses (93,043)



(94,863)



(341,114)



(343,934)

Earnings before income taxes 888,686



1,036,528



2,434,292



2,262,684

Provision for income taxes (1) (217,503)



(238,301)



(592,173)



(545,171)

Net earnings (including net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests) 671,183



798,227



1,842,119



1,717,513

Less: Net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (3,121)



2,079



(6,933)



21,682

Net earnings attributable to Lennar $ 674,304



796,148



1,849,052



1,695,831

















Average shares outstanding:













Basic 313,904



325,735



318,419



307,968

Diluted 313,906



325,755



318,422



308,565

















Earnings per share:













Basic $ 2.13



2.42



5.76



5.46

Diluted $ 2.13



2.42



5.74



5.44

















Supplemental information:













Interest incurred (2) $ 101,750



109,735



422,710



423,743

















EBIT (3):













Net earnings attributable to Lennar $ 674,304



796,148



1,849,052



1,695,831

Provision for income taxes 217,503



238,301



592,173



545,171

Interest expense 123,519



102,211



394,995



316,164

EBIT $ 1,015,326



1,136,660



2,836,220



2,557,166



(1) Provision for income taxes for the year ended November 30, 2018 included a one-time non-cash write-down of deferred tax assets of $68.6 million as a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act enacted in December 2017. (2) Amount represents interest incurred related to Homebuilding debt. (3) EBIT is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as earnings before interest and taxes. This financial measure has been presented because the Company finds it important and useful in evaluating its performance and believes that it helps readers of the Company's financial statements compare its operations with those of its competitors. Although management finds EBIT to be an important measure in conducting and evaluating the Company's operations, this measure has limitations as an analytical tool as it is not reflective of the actual profitability generated by the Company during the period. Management compensates for the limitations of using EBIT by using this non-GAAP measure only to supplement the Company's GAAP results. Due to the limitations discussed, EBIT should not be viewed in isolation, as it is not a substitute for GAAP measures.

LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Segment Information (In thousands) (unaudited)









Three Months Ended

Years Ended

November 30,

November 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Homebuilding revenues:













Sales of homes $ 6,445,208



5,951,615



20,560,147



18,810,552

Sales of land and other homebuilding revenue 89,690



114,150



233,069



267,045

Total revenues 6,534,898



6,065,765



20,793,216



19,077,597

















Homebuilding costs and expenses:













Costs of homes sold 5,059,349



4,677,374



16,323,989



15,121,738

Costs of land sold 86,841



76,316



206,526



206,956

Selling, general and administrative 491,484



471,929



1,715,185



1,608,109

Total costs and expenses 5,637,674



5,225,619



18,245,700



16,936,803

Homebuilding operating margins 897,224



840,146



2,547,516



2,140,794

Homebuilding equity in loss from unconsolidated entities (8,672)



(46,673)



(13,273)



(90,209)

Homebuilding other income (expense), net 3,987



13,189



(31,338)



203,902

Homebuilding operating earnings $ 892,539



806,662



2,502,905



2,254,487

















Financial Services revenues $ 252,781



250,627



824,810



954,631

Financial Services costs and expenses 178,026



193,062



600,168



754,915

Financial Services operating earnings $ 74,755



57,565



224,642



199,716

















Multifamily revenues $ 175,936



109,119



604,700



421,132

Multifamily costs and expenses 168,094



112,187



599,604



429,759

Multifamily equity in earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities and other gain (4,152)



36,029



11,294



51,322

Multifamily operating earnings $ 3,690



32,961



16,390



42,695

















Lennar Other revenues $ 7,916



33,699



36,835



118,271

Lennar Other costs and expenses 4,244



46,086



11,794



115,969

Lennar Other equity in earnings from unconsolidated entities 3,117



3,982



15,372



24,110

Lennar Other income (expense), net 3,956



(40,881)



(8,944)



(60,119)

Lennar Other operating earnings (loss) $ 10,745



(49,286)



31,469



(33,707)



LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Summary of Deliveries and New Orders

(Dollars in thousands, except average sales price)

(unaudited)

Lennar's reportable homebuilding segments and all other homebuilding operations not required to be reported separately have divisions located in:

East: Florida, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and South Carolina

Central: Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Tennessee and Virginia

Texas: Texas

West: Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Washington

Other: Urban divisions and other homebuilding related investments primarily in California, including FivePoint



For the Three Months Ended November 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

2019

2018 Deliveries: Homes

Dollar Value

Average Sales Price East 6,856



5,989



$ 2,274,071



2,057,288



$ 332,000



344,000

Central 2,499



1,887



963,213



724,404



385,000



384,000

Texas 2,533



1,913



730,021



618,323



288,000



323,000

West 4,511



4,347



2,464,909



2,531,359



546,000



582,000

Other 21



18



24,126



22,847



1,149,000



1,269,000

Total 16,420



14,154



$ 6,456,340



5,954,221



$ 393,000



421,000



Of the total homes delivered listed above, 29 homes with a dollar value of $11.1 million and an average sales price of $384,000 represent home deliveries from unconsolidated entities for the three months ended November 30, 2019, compared to three home deliveries with a dollar value of $2.6 million and an average sales price of $869,000 for the three months ended November 30, 2018.

New Orders: Homes

Dollar Value

Average Sales Price East 5,294



4,867



$ 1,784,112



1,617,496



$ 337,000



332,000

Central 1,792



1,404



705,767



542,683



394,000



387,000

Texas 2,146



1,449



617,132



462,491



288,000



319,000

West 3,854



2,883



2,046,997



1,573,664



531,000



546,000

Other 3



8



6,457



12,094



2,152,000



1,512,000

Total 13,089



10,611



$ 5,160,465



4,208,428



$ 394,000



397,000



Of the total new orders listed above, 35 homes with a dollar value of $11.5 million and average sales price of $330,000 represent new orders from unconsolidated entities for the three months ended November 30, 2019, compared to four new orders from unconsolidated entities with a dollar value of $0.8 million and an average sales price of $200,000 for the three months ended November 30, 2018.



For the Years Ended November 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

2019

2018 Deliveries: Homes

Dollar Value

Average Sales Price East 20,979



18,161



$ 7,079,863



6,193,868



$ 337,000



341,000

Central 7,071



5,865



2,718,836



2,260,105



385,000



385,000

Texas 8,193



7,146



2,526,364



2,366,844



308,000



331,000

West 15,178



14,352



8,203,790



7,934,138



541,000



553,000

Other 70



103



67,439



103,330



963,000



1,003,000

Total 51,491



45,627



$ 20,596,292



18,858,285



$ 400,000



413,000



Of the total homes delivered listed above, 79 homes with a dollar value of $36.1 million and an average sales price of $458,000 represent home deliveries from unconsolidated entities for the year ended November 30, 2019, compared to 64 home deliveries with a dollar value of $47.7 million and an average sales price of $746,000 for the year ended November 30, 2018.

New Orders: Homes

Dollar Value

Average Sales Price East 20,718



19,297



$ 7,002,496



6,505,867



$ 338,000



337,000

Central 7,098



5,855



2,750,420



2,263,946



387,000



387,000

Texas 8,215



7,078



2,478,981



2,284,726



302,000



323,000

West 15,335



13,516



8,024,755



7,544,235



523,000



558,000

Other 73



80



66,903



82,522



916,000



1,032,000

Total 51,439



45,826



$ 20,323,555



18,681,296



$ 395,000



408,000



Of the total new orders listed above, 103 homes with a dollar value of $43.7 million and an average sales price of $424,000 represent new orders from unconsolidated entities for the year ended November 30, 2019, compared to 58 new orders with a dollar value of $39.7 million and an average sales price of $685,000 for the year ended November 30, 2018.

LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Summary of Backlog (Dollars in thousands, except average sales price) (unaudited)



November 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

2019

2018 Backlog (1): Homes

Dollar Value

Average Sales Price East (2) 6,827



7,075



$ 2,448,498



2,522,710



$ 359,000



357,000

Central 2,013



1,986



821,837



790,252



408,000



398,000

Texas 2,170



2,148



713,337



760,721



329,000



354,000

West 4,558



4,401



2,308,417



2,487,451



506,000



565,000

Other 9



6



8,453



8,989



939,000



1,498,000

Total 15,577



15,616



$ 6,300,542



6,570,123



$ 404,000



421,000



Of the total homes in backlog listed above, 31 homes with a backlog dollar value of $10.2 million and an average sales price of $328,000 represent the backlog from unconsolidated entities at November 30, 2019, compared to 17 homes with a backlog dollar value of $7.1 million and an average sales price of $420,000 at November 30, 2018.

(1) During the year ended November 30, 2018, the Company acquired a total of 6,481 homes in backlog in connection with the CalAtlantic acquisition. Of the homes in backlog acquired, 2,126 homes were in the East, 1,281 homes were in the Central, 877 homes were in Texas and 2,197 homes were in the West. (2) During the year ended November 30, 2019, the Company acquired 13 homes in backlog.

LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Supplemental Data (Dollars in thousands) (unaudited)



November 30,

2019

2018 Homebuilding debt $ 7,776,638



8,543,868

Stockholders' equity 15,949,517



14,581,535

Total capital $ 23,726,155



23,125,403

Homebuilding debt to total capital 32.8 %

36.9 %







Homebuilding debt $ 7,776,638



8,543,868

Less: Homebuilding cash and cash equivalents 1,200,832



1,337,807

Net Homebuilding debt $ 6,575,806



7,206,061

Net Homebuilding debt to total capital (1) 29.2 %

33.1 %

(1) Net Homebuilding debt to total capital is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as net Homebuilding debt (Homebuilding debt less Homebuilding cash and cash equivalents) divided by total capital (net Homebuilding debt plus stockholders' equity). The Company believes the ratio of net Homebuilding debt to total capital is a relevant and a useful financial measure to investors in understanding the leverage employed in Homebuilding operations. However, because net Homebuilding debt to total capital is not calculated in accordance with GAAP, this financial measure should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures prescribed by GAAP. Rather, this non-GAAP financial measure should be used to supplement the Company's GAAP results.

