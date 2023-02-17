LENNAR UNVEILS PROSPERITY LAKES MASTER-PLANNED COMMUNITY IN MANATEE COUNTY

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, today announced the debut of Prosperity Lakes, a brand new master-planned community offering single-family, multi-family and Active Adult homes in an idyllic, highly-amenitized setting in the heart of North Manatee County. Located in Parrish, FL, Prosperity Lakes will span approximately 1,070 acres and feature more than 2,100 home sites. The community will offer 31 distinctive floorplans across seven unique home collections. Townhome and single-family home designs are now selling with Active Adult designs anticipated soon.

Lennar debuts Prosperity Lakes, a brand new master-planned community offering single-family, multi-family and Active Adult homes in North Manatee County. The community offers a wide selection of floorplans, state-of-the-art amenities, and a prime location in the beautiful city of Parrish, FL.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to introduce Prosperity Lakes as it not only offers ample homeownership opportunities that meet the desires of customers across the homebuying spectrum, but it also expands our offering in North Manatee County," said Steve Smith, Tampa Division President for Lennar. "This community will become a highly-sought-after destination for people looking to move to this area. We believe the wide-array of home designs and community amenities will resonate extremely well with homebuyers and give them an incredible place to call home."

With home designs that range from townhome to single-family and Active Adult, Prosperity Lakes truly offers something for everyone.

Townhomes - The townhome designs range from 1,747 to 2,162 square feet and contain three to four bedrooms and two baths. Pricing starts in the low $300 ,000s.

,000s. Single-family - Prosperity Lakes will offer an expansive array of single family floorplans ranging from 1,448 to 3,354 square feet and offer three to five bedrooms and two to four baths. Pricing starts from the low $300 ,000s.

,000s. Active Adult - Active Adult homes coming soon to Prosperity Lakes will range from 1,486 to 2,775 square feet and offer two to three bedrooms and two to three baths. Pricing is coming soon.

Each Lennar home integrates living, kitchen and bedroom spaces into a seamless, contemporary design featuring Lennar's industry leading Everything's Included® program. With Everything's Included®, homeowners will receive Lennar's most popular options and upgrades built into the base price of the home. This includes items such as stainless steel appliances, LED lighting, and upgraded countertops depending on the home. The Active Adult homes will also come with home automation features.

Life at Prosperity Lakes will be anchored by a state-of-the-art amenity center which is available to all residents and features a stunning clubhouse, fitness center, pool with lap lanes and a water slide, a playground, walking and hiking trails, tennis courts and a bocce ball court. Active Adult homeowners will also enjoy access to an exclusive Active Adult amenity center which features a clubhouse, fitness center, pool, cabana, green space and pickleball courts.

Located in the beautiful city of Parrish, FL, residents of Prosperity Lakes will enjoy convenient access to the area's attractions including Little Manatee River State Park, Camp Bayou Outdoor Learning Center, Florida Railroad Museum, Ellenton Premium Outlets, Ellenton Ice and Sports Rink, South Florida Museum, Manatee Village Historical Park, Lake Manatee State Park and premiere Golf Courses. Prosperity Lakes is also a short distance to popular beaches including Anna Maria Beach, Siesta Key, Conquina, Lido and Apollo Beach. Plus, it is an easy drive across the bay to enjoy the picturesque beaches of St. Petersburg.

For commuting residents, Prosperity Lakes is near Interstates 75 and 275, offering a quick and easy connection to the entire greater Florida market.

For more information, interested home shoppers should call (866) 205-2491 or visit The Prosperity Lakes Community Website or www.lennar.com.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit lennar.com.

Contact: Danielle Tocco

Vice President Communications

Lennar Corporation

[email protected]

Direct Line: 949.789.1633

SOURCE Lennar Corporation