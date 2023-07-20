LENNAR WELCOMES COMMUNITY TO SHAFTER'S NEWEST PARK WITH FOOD, ENTERTAINMENT AND FAMILY GAMES AT GOSSAMER GROVE

SHAFTER, Calif., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, this Saturday welcomes the community to Shafter's newest park – a five-acre oasis boasting playing fields, picnic areas and a playground. Shafter Mayor Chad Givens will join other city officials to cut the ribbon at Gossamer Grove Community Park, followed by games, food and entertainment.

Shafter’s new Gossamer Grove Community Park – featuring soccer fields, a baseball diamond, tot lot, shade structure and picnic areas – is among the many amenities of Gossamer Grove, a growing Lennar community of thoughtfully designed single-family homes.
The new park – featuring soccer fields, a baseball diamond, tot lot, shade structure and picnic areas – is among the many amenities of Gossamer Grove, a growing Lennar community of thoughtfully designed single-family homes. Saturday's event begins at 9 a.m. with the ribbon-cutting, followed at 10 a.m. by free family-friendly activities running through 1 p.m. Other parks in the community feature basketball and pickleball courts, playgrounds and a dog park – all connected by pedestrian and bike trails.

"Gossamer Grove Community Park is designed to be a crown jewel of recreation for the entire community – and a reflection of Lennar's commitment to creating great places to live," said Lennar Central Valley Division President Mike Miller. "We look forward to welcoming Mayor Givens and our neighbors in the community to celebrate the opening of this amazing amenity."

All homes in Gossamer Grove come complete with Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program, which provides popular features at no additional cost. The community also features Lennar's popular Next Gen® home-within-a-home floor plans, which include a separate living suite. The four single-family collections at Gossamer Grove include:

  • California Series, which start in the low $400s, with floor plans ranging from approximately 1,580 to 2,171 square feet, with three or four bedrooms and two or three bathrooms.
  • Choral Series homes start in the low $400s with floor plans from approximately 2,085 to 3,240 square feet, with four or five bedrooms and three to three and a half bathrooms.
  • Surf Series floor plans range from 1,400 to 2,102 square feet with prices starting in the high $300s. They include three or four bedrooms and two or three bathrooms. 
  • Orchard Series, coming soon, offers single and two-story homes ranging from 1,635 to 2,985 square feet.

Community members can RSVP for Saturday's event at https://fb.me/e/WtNW3HnC. For more information on homes at Gossamer Grove, call 559-314-1210 or visit https://www.lennar.com/new-homes/california/central-california/shafter/gossamer-grove.

