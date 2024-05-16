Lennar's Palm Atlantic Division Triumphs at Treasure Coast Builders Association's Parade of Homes Awards Night

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Treasure Coast Builders Association's (TCBA) 30th annual Parade of Homes recently held a celebration of excellence at the Mid Florida Credit Union Event Center in Port St. Lucie, FL. Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, emerged as a standout at the awards night, showcasing its commitment to quality and innovation.

Lennar's Palm Atlantic Division recently received seven awards across various categories at Treasure Coast Builders Association's (TCBA) 30th annual Parade of Homes. This recognition is a testament to their commitment to delivering quality homes and outstanding customer service.

The 2024 Parade of Homes featured a remarkable array of model homes located throughout Martin, St. Lucie, and Indian River Counties. Builders from all categories, spanning from affordable housing to luxury homes, showcased their finest creations, competing for prestigious awards.

Lennar's Palm Atlantic Division earned recognition capturing five gold and two platinum awards across various categories, solidifying its reputation as a premier builder in the region.

"We are incredibly proud of our team's dedication and the exceptional craftsmanship displayed in each of our model homes," said Michael Meyers, Palm Atlantic Division President for Lennar. "Earning this recognition from TCBA is a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering homes of unparalleled quality and innovation to our valued customers."

Lennar is currently selling homes at seven communities across the Treasure Coast with offerings spanning the homebuying spectrum including townhomes, single-family, luxury and active adult. Lennar offers For more information about Lennar, visit Lennar.com.

