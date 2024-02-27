Lennox and ServiceTitan Announce Field Service Management Partnership With Enhanced Support

Industry leaders Lennox Residential HVAC and ServiceTitan forge a partnership to help contractors digitize processes, increase profitability, and enhance the customer experience.

RICHARDSON, Texas and LOS ANGELES, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennox (NYSE: LII), a leading provider of innovative climate solutions in the HVACR industry, announced a partnership with ServiceTitan, a software platform built to power the trades, establishing the software platform as Lennox Residential HVAC's exclusive Field Service Management (FSM) provider. This agreement provides both organizations with mutual customer access to a range of functionalities and capabilities to help drive efficiency and enhance the customer experience.

"Lennox has a proven history of product advancement and digital innovation. Our collaboration with ServiceTitan underscores the shared dedication to equipping dealers with tools that streamline workflow and elevate the customer experience," said Gary Bedard, Lennox Home Comfort Solutions President. "We're confident the innovative features that ServiceTitan offers, coupled with the strong product and service offerings Lennox provides, will empower dealers and support our customers amid growing demands."

This partnership will allow Lennox dealers who use ServiceTitan to access Lennox product content, real-time pricing and availability and place electronic purchase orders from within the ServiceTitan software. This integrated supply chain offering to dealers is an important step forward in Lennox' long-term digital integration strategy to enhance the customer experience beyond its own digital channels. Lennox and ServiceTitan will also develop and launch a comprehensive Lennox Package complete with prebuilt customizable sales proposals, on-the-job checklists, marketing campaigns, lead integration through the Lennox dealer locator, IoT leads, and the management of consumer rebates and warranty registration.

A key component of this partnership is the support provided to mutual customers. In addition to the planned integrations, Lennox customers will have a dedicated white glove support channel through ServiceTitan to further assist with any needs. The inclusion of elevated support by Lennox demonstrates a commitment to ensuring an exceptional customer experience.

"Prioritizing customer retention and revenue growth is key for contractors nationwide, so identifying opportunities to streamline operations is crucial," stated Vahe Kuzoyan, President and Co-Founder of ServiceTitan. "Our new software-focused partnership with Lennox provides businesses the tools to achieve their goals and deliver best-in-class customer service. As trusted brands in the HVAC industry, ServiceTitan is proud to be the exclusive Field Service Management partner for Lennox Residential HVAC contractors, enhancing the overall experience for our mutual customers."

About Lennox

Lennox (NYSE: LII) is a leader in energy-efficient climate-control solutions. Dedicated to sustainability and creating comfortable and healthier environments for our residential and commercial customers while reducing their carbon footprint, we lead the field in innovation with our cooling, heating, indoor air quality, and refrigeration systems. Additional information on Lennox is available at www.lennox.com .

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan is a cloud-based software platform built to power trades businesses. The company's end-to-end solution gives contractors the tools they need to run and grow their business, manage their back office, and provide a stellar customer experience. By bringing an integrated SaaS platform to an industry historically underserved by technology, ServiceTitan is equipping tradespeople with the technology they need to keep the world running. ServiceTitan is backed by world-class investors including Battery Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners, Coatue, CPP Investments, Dragoneer Investment Group, Durable Capital Partners LP, Generation Investment Management, ICONIQ Growth, Index Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Thoma Bravo, TPG, and T. Rowe Price.

