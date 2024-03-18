Lennox Appoints Sivasankaran Somasundaram to Board of Directors

DALLAS, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennox (NYSE: LII) today announced the appointment of Sivasankaran "Soma" Somasundaram as a member of its board of directors, effective March 15, 2024. Mr. Somasundaram is the President and Chief Executive Officer and a Director of ChampionX Corporation, a publicly traded global leader in chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and highly engineered equipment and technologies for use in the oil and gas industry.

"We're excited to welcome Soma as a member of our board of directors," said Todd Teske, Lennox's Board Chair. "Soma's strong strategic and operational skills, his solid record of transformative business growth, and his deep financial acumen make him an excellent addition to our board."

"Adding a director with Soma's outstanding qualifications and cultural fit so expeditiously following the departure of one of our valued and long-standing directors is a testament to our robust Board refreshment and succession planning," said Janet Cooper, Chair of Lennox's Board Governance Committee.

Prior to ChampionX's spin-off from Dover Corporation in 2018, Mr. Somasundaram was president and CEO of Dover Energy. He held a number of other senior executive leadership roles at Dover, including executive vice president of Dover Energy, executive vice president of Dover Fluid Management, president of Dover's Fluid Solutions Platform, president of Dover's Gas Equipment Group, and president of Dover's RPA Process Technologies business. Before joining Dover in 2004, Mr. Somasundaram served in various global leadership roles at GL&V Inc. and Baker Hughes Inc.

Mr. Somasundaram holds a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering from Anna University and a master of science degree in industrial engineering from the University of Oklahoma. In 2023, he was named as a member of the National Petroleum Council, a federally chartered advisory committee whose members are selected and appointed by the U.S. Secretary of Energy.

