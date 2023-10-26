Lennox Announces Chief Financial Officer Leadership Transition Plan

News provided by

Lennox International Inc.

26 Oct, 2023, 06:42 ET

DALLAS, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennox (NYSE: LII) today announced that Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Joe Reitmeier has elected to retire effective February 29, 2024, after 18 remarkable years with the company. Michael Quenzer, Vice President of Financial Planning & Analysis and Investor Relations will succeed Mr. Reitmeier as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer effective January 1, 2024.  Mr. Reitmeier's continued availability through February 2024 will ensure a smooth leadership transition.

Alok Maskara, Chief Executive Officer of Lennox, said, "I would like to thank Joe for his substantial contributions to Lennox. Under his strategic leadership, the company enjoyed significant shareholder value growth and exceptional financial performance. Joe demonstrated a tireless dedication to instilling financial excellence at Lennox." 

Mr. Reitmeier held various leadership roles at Lennox, including Commercial Segment CFO, before becoming the Chief Financial Officer in 2012. Since taking over as CFO, he has been instrumental in driving profitable growth. His unwavering commitment and skilled financial stewardship were critical to the 7X growth of the company's earnings per share and 12X growth in market capitalization during his tenure.

Maskara continued, "Alongside his many accomplishments, Joe built an incredibly talented finance organization at Lennox. He leaves an enduring professional legacy. We are immensely grateful for Joe's leadership and commitment to Lennox. I also want to congratulate Michael and look forward to working with him in his new role."

Mr. Quenzer is an operationally-focused finance leader with a proven record of success at Lennox. He joined Lennox in 2004 as a Treasury Analyst and has since held positions of increasing responsibility, including Commercial Segment CFO and most recently Vice President of Financial Planning & Analysis and Investor Relations. In each of these roles, he has delivered financial excellence, fostered talent, and contributed to the company's profitable growth.

About Lennox
Lennox (NYSE: LII) is a leader in energy-efficient climate-control solutions. Dedicated to sustainability and creating comfortable and healthier environments for our residential and commercial customers while reducing their carbon footprint, we lead the field in innovation with our cooling, heating, indoor air quality, and refrigeration systems. Additional information on Lennox is available at www.lennoxinternational.com or by contacting Investor Relations, 972-497-6670, [email protected].

SOURCE Lennox International Inc.

Also from this source

Lennox Reports Record Third Quarter Results and Raises 2023 Guidance

Lennox Reports Record Third Quarter Results and Raises 2023 Guidance

Lennox (NYSE: LII), a leader in energy-efficient climate-control solutions, today reported record third quarter revenue of $1.37 billion. Operating...
Lennox Acquires AES to Expand Commercial HVAC Services

Lennox Acquires AES to Expand Commercial HVAC Services

Lennox (NYSE: LII), a leader in energy-efficient climate-control solutions, today announced it has completed the acquisition of AES, a company...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air-Conditioning)

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.