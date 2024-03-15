Lennox Declares Quarterly Dividend

DALLAS, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Lennox (NYSE: LII) approved a quarterly cash dividend of $1.10 per share of common stock, payable April 15, 2024, to stockholders of record as of March 29, 2024. 

About Lennox
Lennox (NYSE: LII) is a leader in energy-efficient climate-control solutions. Dedicated to sustainability and creating comfortable and healthier environments for our residential and commercial customers while reducing their carbon footprint, we lead the field in innovation with our cooling, heating, indoor air quality, and refrigeration systems. Additional information on Lennox is available at www.lennox.com.

