Lennox Declares Quarterly Dividend

DALLAS, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Lennox (NYSE: LII), a global leader in the heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets, approved a quarterly cash dividend of $1.06 per share of common stock, payable April 14, 2023, to stockholders of record as of March 31, 2023.

About Lennox

Lennox (NYSE: LII) is a leader in energy-efficient climate-control solutions. Dedicated to sustainability and creating comfortable and healthier environments for our residential and commercial customers while reducing their carbon footprint, we lead the field in innovation with our cooling, heating, indoor air quality, and refrigeration systems. Additional information on Lennox is available at www.lennoxinternational.com or by contacting, Investor Relations, 972-497-6670, [email protected]

SOURCE Lennox International Inc.