Lennox to Host 2026 Investor Day

DALLAS, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennox (NYSE: LII), a leader in energy–efficient climate control solutions, will host its Investor Day on March 4, 2026, in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The program will feature formal presentations from Chief Executive Officer Alok Maskara, Chief Financial Officer Michael Quenzer, Chief Technology Officer Prakash Bedapudi, and Business Segment Presidents Joe Nassab and Sarah Martin. Together, they will outline the company's operational progress, strategic priorities, and new long–term growth targets.

The presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer session. The live presentation is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. Central Time and will be webcast live at www.investor.lennox.com. A replay will also be available on the website following the event.

Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in optional tours of customer training, product development and distribution facilities. These events offer a comprehensive view of Lennox's innovation, operational strengths, and strategic growth initiatives, while also providing valuable opportunities for participants to engage directly with company leadership.

