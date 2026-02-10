Lennox to Host 2026 Investor Day

DALLAS, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennox (NYSE: LII), a leader in energy–efficient climate control solutions, will host its Investor Day on March 4, 2026, in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The program will feature formal presentations from Chief Executive Officer Alok Maskara, Chief Financial Officer Michael Quenzer, Chief Technology Officer Prakash Bedapudi, and Business Segment Presidents Joe Nassab and Sarah Martin. Together, they will outline the company's operational progress, strategic priorities, and new long–term growth targets.

The presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer session. The live presentation is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. Central Time and will be webcast live at www.investor.lennox.com. A replay will also be available on the website following the event.

Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in optional tours of customer training, product development and distribution facilities. These events offer a comprehensive view of Lennox's innovation, operational strengths, and strategic growth initiatives, while also providing valuable opportunities for participants to engage directly with company leadership.

Lennox (NYSE: LIIis a leader in energy-efficient climate-control solutions. We are committed to sustainability and creating comfortable, healthier environments for residential and commercial customers. Our innovative portfolio includes cooling, heating, indoor air quality, and refrigeration systems, along with a comprehensive range of HVAC parts, supplies, and services that support the full lifecycle of customer needs. Additional information is available at www.investor.lennox.com or by contacting Investor Relations at [email protected].

