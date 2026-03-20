Lennox Declares Quarterly Dividend

DALLAS, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lennox board of directors (NYSE: LII) approved a quarterly cash dividend of $1.30 per share of common stock, payable April15, 2026, to stockholders of record as of March 31, 2026.

About Lennox: Lennox (NYSE: LII ) is a leader in energy-efficient climate-control solutions. We are committed to sustainability and creating comfortable, healthier environments for residential and commercial customers. Our innovative portfolio includes cooling, heating, indoor air quality, and refrigeration systems, along with a comprehensive range of HVAC parts, supplies, and services that support the full lifecycle of customer needs. Additional information is available at www.lennox.com.

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SOURCE Lennox International Inc.