Lennox Declares Quarterly Dividend and Announces Annual Meeting

DALLAS, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lennox board of directors (NYSE: LII) approved a quarterly cash dividend of $1.30 per share of common stock, payable January 15, 2026, to stockholders of record as of December 31, 2025.

The company also announces that the 2026 Lennox annual meeting of stockholders is scheduled for May 21, 2026, for stockholders of record as of March 26, 2026.

About Lennox: Lennox (NYSE: LII) is a leader in energy-efficient climate-control solutions. We are committed to sustainability and creating comfortable, healthier environments for residential and commercial customers. Our innovative portfolio includes cooling, heating, indoor air quality, and refrigeration systems, along with a comprehensive range of HVAC parts, supplies, and services that support the full lifecycle of customer needs. Additional information is available at www.lennox.com.

