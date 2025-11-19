Lennox Donates Over 400 Heating and Cooling Units to Homeowners and Nonprofits in Need Across North America

Feel The Love, sponsored by the LII Lennox Foundation, celebrates 16 years of community

impact with the donation of HVAC equipment to homeowners and nonprofits in need.

DALLAS, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennox Residential HVAC donated 402 heating and cooling (HVAC) units to homeowners and nonprofits in need through its Feel The Love program sponsored by the LII Lennox Foundation. During Installation Week, October 3–12, Lennox dealers across 46 U.S. states and several Canadian provinces volunteered their time and expertise to install HVAC units at no cost.

Feel The Love, sponsored by the LII Lennox Foundation, brings free Lennox HVAC installations to community organizations like Halo Adoption Center.

Recipients included community heroes, families facing financial hardship or illness, and, for the first time in program history, qualified 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations. Since 2009, over 3,100 recipients have received new HVAC systems through Feel The Love, creating more comfortable homes and spaces across North America.

"The generosity of our Lennox dealers and their teams allows us to bring comfort to those who need it most," said Lanessa Bannister, Vice President and General Manager, Lennox Residential HVAC. "For 16 years, Feel The Love has represented the best part of our business: working together to provide essential HVAC solutions that make a real difference in people's lives."

Participating Lennox dealers, including long-time partner Smith Services in Vero Beach, FL, say the program provides a meaningful way to give back to their communities.

"Feel The Love presents Lennox dealers the opportunity to give back in ways we normally couldn't," said Frances Brown, President of Smith Services. "It allows us to support nonprofits like Halo Adoption Center with critical HVAC needs that directly impact lives, human and animal alike."

The LII Lennox Foundation, established in 2023, sponsors Feel The Love and other charitable initiatives that support the communities where Lennox employees live and work.

To learn more or nominate a community member for next year's Feel The Love program, visit FeelTheLove.com.

Lennox (NYSE: LII ) is a leader in energy-efficient climate-control solutions. We are committed to sustainability and creating comfortable, healthier environments for residential and commercial customers. Our innovative portfolio includes cooling, heating, indoor air quality, and refrigeration systems, along with a comprehensive range of HVAC parts, supplies, and services that support the full lifecycle of customer needs. Additional information is available at www.lennox.com. For media inquiries, contact [email protected].

