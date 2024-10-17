Lennox Donates 400+ HVAC Units to Homeowners in Need to Provide Year-Round Comfort

Through the Feel The Love program, sponsored by the LII Lennox Foundation, Lennox and its dealer network supply and install new HVAC units to local community heroes throughout North America.

RICHARDSON, Texas, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marking its 15th year anniversary, Feel The Love, sponsored by the LII Lennox Foundation, donated 413 heating and cooling (HVAC) units to deserving homeowners during Installation Week, which occurred from October 5-12.

Lennox and its dealer network in 45 U.S. states and several Canadian provinces donated and installed hundreds of free heating and cooling units for deserving homeowners.

Dealers across 45 states in the U.S. and several Canadian provinces worked alongside Lennox to install HVAC units for nominated recipients and beloved local heroes free of cost. Whether the recipient had been affected by financial challenges, unexpected injury or illness or other difficult circumstances, Feel The Love supported their needs by providing perfect air to keep their home at the ideal temperature through increasingly extreme winter and summer seasons.

"The hard work and generosity of our dealers and their employees have allowed us to bring comfort to deserving members of the community," says Gary Bedard, EVP & President, Lennox Home Comfort Solutions. "Over the past 15 years, we've made a positive impact, and we look forward to continuing our mission of providing essential HVAC solutions to our neighbors in need."

The donated units are the most efficient and modern designs, helping to keep energy bills down for recipients, heat and cool the home with less energy and reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, ultimately showcasing Lennox' dedication to long-term investments in the community.

"We were really taken aback because this is a huge relief for me as a father," says Mike Hooper, 2024 Feel The Love recipient. "When we heard about the (Feel The Love) program, we were just taken away. I am just really grateful for the relief this program has provided for us."

Feel The Love is sponsored by the LII Lennox Foundation. Established in 2023, the LII Lennox Foundation is committed to improving the communities where Lennox employees work and live through impactful programs, strong partnerships and an emphasis on employee volunteerism.

Over 2,750 families in need have benefited from Feel The Love since it was first launched in 2009. Stay up to date on Feel The Love by following along with @LennoxFeelTheLove on Facebook. To nominate a member of your community for next year's Installation Week, visit FeelTheLove.com.

About Lennox

Lennox (NYSE: LII) is a leader in energy-efficient climate-control solutions. Dedicated to sustainability and creating comfortable and healthier environments for our residential and commercial customers while reducing their carbon footprint, we lead the field in innovation with our cooling, heating, indoor air quality, and refrigeration systems. Additional information is available at www.lennox.com. For media inquiries, contact [email protected].

About Feel The Love™

Since 2009, Feel The Love has been a key program for Lennox Residential to give back to its communities. Culminating in Feel The Love Installation Week this October, Lennox partners with HVAC installers and local community members in the United States and portions of Canada to deliver units at no cost to people who consistently put others before themselves and need a helping hand. For more information about how Lennox is bringing perfect air to deserving households across the United States and Canada, visit FeelTheLove.com. Beginning this year, in 2024, the LII Lennox Foundation is sponsoring the Feel the Love program.

About LII Lennox Foundation

Founded in 2023, the LII Lennox Foundation amplifies the scope and impact of charitable initiatives focused on health, education and the environment. With an emphasis on sustainability, the Foundation broadens the impact on the communities where Lennox employees live and work through community grants, volunteer grants, matching donations and volunteer opportunities. Through the LII Lennox Foundation, Lennox will give back up to 1% of its net income yearly. For additional information about the LII Lennox Foundation's philanthropic work, email [email protected].

SOURCE Lennox International Inc.