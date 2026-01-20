Lennox L40 Smart Thermostat Named "Smart Thermostat of the Year" in the IoT Breakthrough Awards

The IoT Breakthrough Awards program recognized the Lennox® L40 Smart Thermostat for its connected features, including geo-fencing, customizable schedules, guided configuration prompts, and system insight tools.

DALLAS, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennox (NYSE: LII) announced that the Lennox® L40 Smart Thermostat has been selected as the "Smart Thermostat of the Year" in the IoT Breakthrough Awards.

The IoT Breakthrough Awards recognize standout companies, technologies, and products shaping the Internet of Things ecosystem. The L40 Smart Thermostat was honored for its capabilities in system monitoring, home integration, and support for energy-efficient operation.

The IoT Breakthrough Awards recognized the Lennox® L40 Smart Thermostat for its connected features, including geo-fencing, customizable schedules, guided configuration prompts, and system insight tools.

The L40 includes Smart Away® geo-fencing, which uses a homeowner's smartphone GPS to detect when they leave or return home and adjust temperature settings accordingly. The thermostat also provides system alerts, maintenance reminders, and remote diagnostics that support timely identification of potential issues.

To streamline setup and configuration, the L40 offers guided prompts for Wi-Fi connection, account creation, and thermostat pairing. Homeowners can customize schedules, alerts, and One-Touch Away Mode, which shifts the system to preset heating and cooling set points. Custom equipment profiles configured by Lennox dealers help align thermostat settings with system type, location, and user preferences.

The Lennox L40 Smart Thermostat is managed through the Lennox Home app, which allows homeowners to adjust temperature settings, manage schedules, and monitor system status remotely. The app supports all Lennox equipment, thermostat pairing, system alerts, and maintenance notifications. These functions enable the L40 to integrate with leading smart home platforms.

Through built-in Matter compatibility, the L40 Smart Thermostat integrates as well with smart home platforms such as Samsung SmartThings and Apple HomeKit. It also supports ecosystems like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Building36, and Control4.

"Developing smart connected controls requires balancing technical complexity with everyday usability," said Lennox Chief Technology Officer Prakash Bedapudi. "The L40 smart thermostat design achieves that balance remarkably well by providing necessary functionality and system insights in an easy, intuitive way homeowners can understand. Our teams worked with real intention to get these details right, and I'm proud to see their effort acknowledged."

Visit Lennox.com for more information on the L40 Smart Thermostat.

About Lennox: Lennox (NYSE: LII) is a leader in energy-efficient climate-control solutions. We are committed to sustainability and creating comfortable, healthier environments for residential and commercial customers. Our innovative portfolio includes cooling, heating, indoor air quality, and refrigeration systems, along with a comprehensive range of HVAC parts, supplies, and services that support the full lifecycle of customer needs. Additional information is available at www.lennox.com.

