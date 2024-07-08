Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) Foundation 9th International Conference Focuses on Empowering Families and Transforming the Future

SAN DIEGO, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 12, 2024, the LGS Foundation will kick off its 9th International Family & Professional Conference in Phoenix, Arizona. The highly anticipated, 3-day hybrid conference unites global leaders, healthcare professionals, family leaders, and advocates in the fight against Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS). This groundbreaking event will be a nexus for cutting-edge research, innovative therapies, and community support initiatives.

LGS, a rare and severe form of epilepsy, presents complex challenges for patients and caregivers worldwide. However, through collaborative efforts, the landscape of treatment and care is rapidly evolving. The conference serves as a platform to accelerate progress and drive tangible change.

Participants can expect a diverse program featuring keynote presentations, panel discussions, interactive workshops, and poster sessions. Renowned experts will share the latest advancements in LGS research, spanning genetics, neurology, pharmacology, and holistic care approaches. Moreover, the conference will spotlight patient stories, fostering empathy and understanding among attendees.

"Making connections, especially in person, is so important for our journey. It really does make it a little easier knowing we aren't alone." - Lesa McLeod, LGS Caregiver

Key themes of this years conference include:

Innovative Therapies: Exploring novel treatment modalities and pharmaceutical developments to enhance seizure management and quality of life. Multidisciplinary Care: Emphasizing the importance of collaborative care models. Community Empowerment: Amplifying the voices of patients, caregivers, and advocates to drive policy change, increase awareness, and reduce stigma.

"The LGS Foundation's Family & Professional Conference is truly a highlight for those impacted by LGS," said Karen Groff, President of the Board of Directors at the LGS Foundation and mom to a son with LGS. "We learn about scientific updates, treatment options, and available programs and resources. We laugh. We cry. We have fun. Most importantly connections are made with other caregivers who understand this difficult journey. We become a community of advocacy, hope, and support that will one day find the cures for LGS."

"Attending the LGS conference is good for the mind, body, spirit and soul." - Keshia Crum

For more information, visit the LGS Foundation's website .

About the LGS Foundation

The Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals impacted by LGS. It educates the public about LGS, supports families living with the condition, and drives research to find the cures.

SOURCE Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) Foundation