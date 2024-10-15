Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) Foundation Announces International LGS Awareness Day on November 1st, Kicking Off Epilepsy Awareness Month

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) Foundation is proud to announce the observance of International LGS Awareness Day™ on November 1st. It is dedicated to raising awareness about Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome, a rare and severe form of epilepsy that affects over a million children and their families worldwide.

Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome begins in early childhood and is characterized by frequent seizures, severe developmental delays, and extreme behaviors. It is more common than Cystic Fibrosis and Lou Gehrig's disease, yet very few are aware of the disease. Despite its serious impact, LGS remains under-recognized and underfunded, making awareness critical for improving diagnosis and treatment options.

All November long, join us on social media as the LGS Foundation organizes informational activities, critical discussions, and patient and family stories aimed at educating the community about LGS. Our goal is to empower families, raise funds for research, and advocate for better support services for those impacted by this challenging condition.

"Raising awareness about Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome is crucial. By coming together, we can shed light on this condition, support affected families, and advocate for improved care," said Karen Groff, Chair of the Board of Directors for the LGS Foundation. "Every voice matters in our mission to promote understanding and change."

Join Us

We invite everyone to participate in International LGS Awareness Day™ and help spread the word. Here's how you can get involved:

Attend the Event: Register to attend our LGS Foundation Awareness Dinner in San Diego, CA on November 2nd . This year's theme is Be Bold: Real People. Real Stories featuring Emmy winner Ben Decter as the evening's Emcee.

Spread the Word: Share your support on social media using the hashtag #LGSawareness and help us reach a wider audience.

Illuminate for LGS: Join buildings, monuments, and homes around the world as they Illuminate for LGS Awareness. The over 100 participating locations include the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Gillette Stadium, Philadelphia International Airport, Eiffel Tower Park, and more!

Support Our Mission: Consider giving to help fund vital research and support programs for LGS families.

Join us in raising awareness! Together, we are getting closer to fulfilling the hope of ending the suffering and devastation experienced by those impacted by LGS.

About the LGS Foundation

The LGS Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals impacted by LGS through advancing research, awareness, education, and family support. To learn more, visit www.lgsfoundation.org .

