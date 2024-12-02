Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) to be a Major Focus at the 2024 American Epilepsy Society Meeting in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- December 6-10, 2024, Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) will be a mainstage topic at this year's American Epilepsy Society's (AES) Annual Meeting in Los Angeles, CA.

Increased awareness and research have positioned LGS as a major area of interest at this year's meeting. Join Tracy Dixon-Salazar, PhD , and other world-renowned experts in the field to learn more about the latest in LGS research, support, and care.

Listen to Dr. Dixon-Salazar Speak:

Friday, Dec. 6 at 6:00 pm : Addressing the Complexities of Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome in Adults: Spotlight on Seizures, Comorbidities, and Caregiver Needs

: Addressing the Complexities of Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome in Adults: Spotlight on Seizures, Comorbidities, and Caregiver Needs Sunday, Dec. 8 at 2:05 pm : Debate: Is LGS a Diagnosis? Treat the Syndrome or Treat the Seizure Type

: Debate: Is LGS a Diagnosis? Treat the Syndrome or Treat the Seizure Type Sunday, Dec. 8 at 3:15 pm : AES Investigators Workshop | Expanding Access to New Therapies for DEE Patients Through Clinical Trials

Opportunities to Learn About LGS:

Thursday, Dec. 5 at 7:30 pm : Join us at a special showing of the new musical, It's All Your Fault, Tyler Price ! at The Hudson Theatre in LA

: Join us at a special showing of the new musical, at The Hudson Theatre in LA Saturday, Dec. 7 - Monday, Dec. 9 : Visit the LGS Foundation at Booth N2148 in the Epilepsy Resource Area of the Exhibit Hall

: Visit the LGS Foundation at of the Exhibit Hall Saturday, Dec. 7 at 2:30 pm : Pediatric State of the Art Symposium | Mobilizing a New Era in Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome Treatment and Prevention

: Pediatric State of the Art Symposium | Mobilizing a New Era in Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome Treatment and Prevention Sunday, Dec. 8 at 10:30 am : AES Investigators Workshop | Should Treatment of Generalized Epilepsy be Syndrome-specific or Agnostic?

Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) is a rare, severe, life-threatening, epilepsy syndrome that develops in children and leads to frequent seizures, cognitive decline, and lifelong disability. There are no cures for LGS. Together, we can change that.

"LGS has been treated the same way for more than 40 years," says Tracy Dixon-Salazar, PhD, Executive Director of the LGS Foundation and Mom to Savannah, who has been living with seizures and LGS for 28 years. "We give anti-seizure treatments alone or in combination with others, and we hope they work. However in LGS, individuals continue to have seizures despite treatment."

Scientific Director Mike McConnell, PhD, adds "early next year we are launching the Our LGS Life Study, a natural history study that will enable patient-centered rare disease research where scientists and physicians can learn from every LGS patient. This research aims to make living with LGS better for patients and their families."

Over the last 15 years, the LGS Foundation has invested over $1.8 million in research. The Cure LGS 365 Research Grant program has funded 16 research projects in multiple countries. The Foundation's priority areas for 2025 are to advance critical research in sleep, expressive communication, and the evolution of the EEG from early-life seizures to LGS.

About the LGS Foundation

The Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals impacted by LGS through advancing research, awareness, education, and family support. Visit the website to learn more.

SOURCE Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) Foundation