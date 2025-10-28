LGS Foundation Issues Call to Action: International LGS Awareness Day™ to Accelerate Research and Global Awareness

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) Foundation announces the return of International LGS Awareness Day™ on November 1, 2025, kicking off Epilepsy Awareness Month. This annual observance underscores the urgent need for greater research investment and innovation and aims to unite patient, healthcare provider, and research communities in raising awareness, accelerating research, and supporting families affected by LGS.

"Every day, families affected by LGS fight battles most of the world never sees," said Dr. Tracy Dixon-Salazar, Executive Director of the LGS Foundation. "International LGS Awareness Day is more than an awareness event—it's a global call to action to fuel discovery, drive research, and ensure that every person living with LGS has a chance at a better tomorrow."

Key Facts & Opportunities

Prevalence & Unmet Need : LGS is characterized by treatment-resistant seizures, cognitive impairment, and significant behavioral challenges, affecting more than one million children and adults worldwide. Despite being more prevalent than Cystic Fibrosis and Lou Gehrig's Disease, LGS remains one of the most under-recognized and underfunded conditions in neurology. Its global impact is substantial, yet awareness is limited, and patients face significant unmet treatment needs.

: LGS is characterized by treatment-resistant seizures, cognitive impairment, and significant behavioral challenges, affecting more than one million children and adults worldwide. Despite being more prevalent than Cystic Fibrosis and Lou Gehrig's Disease, LGS remains one of the most under-recognized and underfunded conditions in neurology. Its global impact is substantial, yet awareness is limited, and patients face significant unmet treatment needs. Global Campaign - Six Weeks of Action: Running from October 13 to November 23, 2025, the campaign includes International LGS Awareness Day™ on November 1, along with related high-visibility Illuminate for LGS (lighting landmarks worldwide) and a multi-day online silent auction to raise awareness and fund research.

Running from October 13 to November 23, 2025, the campaign includes International LGS Awareness Day™ on November 1, along with related high-visibility Illuminate for LGS (lighting landmarks worldwide) and a multi-day online silent auction to raise awareness and fund research. Tools & Engagement : Organizations and individuals are encouraged to harness awareness tools, including: Together for a Breakthrough apparel and yard signs to spark conversation and visibility Digital content and awareness graphics for online sharing Hosting events or starting peer-to-peer fundraising campaigns, part of the global movement to inspire action in local communities

: Organizations and individuals are encouraged to harness awareness tools, including: Research & Partnership : The Foundation supports multiple research initiatives and programs like its LGS Learn From Every Patient Database and Cure LGS 365 Research Grants. These efforts accelerate the discovery of underlying disease mechanisms and pathophysiology, aiming to foster collaborations across sectors.

: The Foundation supports multiple research initiatives and programs like its and Cure LGS 365 Research Grants. These efforts accelerate the discovery of underlying disease mechanisms and pathophysiology, aiming to foster collaborations across sectors. Sponsorship and Collaborations: Corporate and industry partners are being sought at various levels to help magnify impact and visibility for awareness, research, and family support efforts.

Why It Matters

LGS remains one of the most common rare epilepsies and has high unmet medical need and poor outcomes. For biotech and pharmaceutical companies, raising awareness of LGS alongside patients and their families represents an opportunity to elevate the family burden as we pioneer novel therapies and patient‐centered clinical trial designs. Stakeholders who engage now can help shape the research agenda, foster earlier diagnosis, improve therapeutic options, and ultimately improve lives. Contact the LGS Foundation today to partner.

About the LGS Foundation

The LGS Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals impacted by LGS through advancing research, awareness, education, and family support. To learn more, visit www.lgsfoundation.org .

