Lennox Increases Quarterly Dividend

DALLAS, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors at Lennox (NYSE: LII), a leader in energy-efficient building and home comfort solutions, approved an increase in the quarterly dividend from $1.30 to $1.36 per share of common stock, payable July 15, 2026, to stockholders of record as of June 30, 2026.

About Lennox

Lennox (NYSE: LII) is a leader in energy-efficient building solutions and is committed to creating healthier and more comfortable environments. Serving residential and commercial customers, the company delivers innovative heating, cooling, indoor air quality, refrigeration, and water heating systems. Through trusted products, parts, and services, and advanced technology, Lennox delivers connected solutions that support the full lifecycle of customer needs. Additional information is available at www.lennox.com.

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SOURCE Lennox International Inc.