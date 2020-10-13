Lennox Installs 210 HVAC Units for 2020 Feel The Love Program

RICHARDSON, Texas, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennox International installed 210 HVAC units across the United States and Canada at no cost over the weekend, bringing fresh air and comfort to many medical professionals, frontline workers and local heroes.

Each year, Lennox honors recipients facing physical, mental or social disabilities, financial challenges or those who have made an impact through military or community service. In 2020, Lennox dedicated more resources to benefiting first responders and those keeping us safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Through our Feel The Love program, Lennox has made an annual commitment to give back to everyday heroes in the best way we know how – by providing clean, perfect air," said Stephanie Bond, Director of Marketing at Lennox Residential. "As many prepare for a winter working and learning from home, a new HVAC unit can make a significant impact on one's health, comfort and happiness."

Since the inception of Feel The Love in 2009, Lennox and its dealers have completed over 1,500 installations for deserving households throughout North America. With the ongoing challenges as the pandemic continues, Lennox is expanding the Feel The Love program through the end of the year to continue installing much-needed HVAC units to recipients.

"Our home is our oasis where we can recharge after a long day at the hospital," said ICU nurse Kyle Romitti and NICU nurse Jenn Moran, 2020 Feel The Love recipients and COVID-19 frontline workers. "This year has held endless obstacles, but thanks to Lennox, replacing our AC unit and purchasing a new furnace won't be one of them."

With families spending more time at home, Lennox and its dealers want everyone to enjoy the little at-home moments in perfect comfort, starting with the air they breathe. To nominate a member of your community, visit FeelTheLove.com.

About Feel The Love™

Since 2009, Feel The Love (formally known as Heat U.P.) has been a key program for Lennox Residential to give back to its communities. Culminating in Feel The Love Day every October, Lennox partners with HVAC installers and local community members in the United States and portions of Canada to deliver units at no cost to people who consistently put others before themselves and need a helping hand. For more information about how Lennox is bringing perfect air to deserving households across the United States and Canada, visit FeelTheLove.com.

About Lennox Residential

Lennox Residential, a division of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII), is in constant pursuit of perfect air because we believe everyone deserves it. Whatever your version of perfect is, we can help make it happen. Offering some of the quietest and most efficient units on the market, the first ultra-low emissions furnace, and hospital-grade air filtration, Lennox has a history of designing innovative heating, cooling and indoor air quality products. Lennox' approach to product design has earned it more Dealer Design awards than its competitors combined and multiple ENERGY STAR Most Efficient certifications. Lennox is a proud contributor to its communities, investing in the future of the HVAC industry and giving back through its corporate social responsibility program, Feel The Love. For more information about how Lennox is redefining air, visit Lennox.com/Residential.

