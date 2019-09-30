Lennox International Appoints Elliot Zimmer EVP, President and COO of North America Commercial Heating & Cooling Following Retirement of Terry Johnston

"We appreciate Terry's dedication over nearly 20 years at Lennox International. Under Terry's leadership of our commercial HVAC business, we've strengthened our leading position as a provider of innovative products and services that provide exceptional comfort, reliability and value for our customers," said Todd Bluedorn, chairman and chief executive officer of Lennox International. "With Elliot's strong operating experience and customer focus, our commercial HVAC business is well positioned to continue winning in the marketplace."

Zimmer has a proven track record at Lennox International, having served for the last three years as vice president and general manager of our highly successful Lennox North America commercial equipment business. Previously, he served as vice president, worldwide supply chain and logistics and led our business development efforts. Before joining Lennox International in 2010, Zimmer served as director of capacity planning and operations at Dr Pepper Snapple Group and as a senior associate with McKinsey and Company. After receiving his bachelor of science degree in systems engineering from the United States Military Academy, he served as a Captain in the United States Army and then received his MBA from the Harvard Business School.

Lennox International Inc. is a global leader in the heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets. Lennox International stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol "LII." Additional information is available at http://www.lennoxinternational.com or by contacting Steve Harrison, Vice President, Investor Relations, at 972-497-6670.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this press release regarding Lennox International's business which are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report or Form 10-K for the most recently ended fiscal year.

SOURCE Lennox International Inc.

Related Links

https://www.lennoxinternational.com

