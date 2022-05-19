Lennox International Increases Dividend 15%

DALLAS, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII) voted to increase the quarterly cash dividend 15% to $1.06 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on July 15, 2022, to stockholders of record as of June 30, 2022.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc. is a global leader in energy-efficient climate-control solutions. Dedicated to sustainability and creating comfortable and healthier environments for our residential and commercial customers while reducing their carbon footprint, we lead the field in innovation with our air conditioning, heating, indoor air quality, and refrigeration systems. Lennox International stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol LII. Additional information on Lennox International is available at www.lennoxinternational.com or by contacting Steve Harrison, Vice President, Investor Relations, at 972-497-6670.

