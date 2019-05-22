Lennox International Increases Dividend 20%

DALLAS, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII) voted to increase the quarterly cash dividend 20% to $0.77 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on July 15, 2019, to stockholders of record as of June 28, 2019. 

Lennox International Inc. is a global leader in the heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets.  Lennox International Inc. stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol "LII".

Contact: Steve Harrison, Vice President, Investor Relations of Lennox International Inc., 972-497-6670.

